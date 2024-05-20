Sorry Venom fans, Venom 3 has been confirmed to be the last movie in the saga

Bad news Venom fans, but it looks like the franchise’s upcoming third installment will be the alien symbiote’s last dance as Sony has revealed that Venom 3 is the final film in the series.

"The third and last Venom, is going to be huge," said Sony Motion Picture Group Chairman Tom Rothman whilst speaking on the future of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe in an interview with Deadline . Rothman’s comment gives us hope that the movie will go out with a bang but also confirms Venom 3 will indeed be the final flick.

The franchise was introduced in 2018 with its first installment titled Venom , which also kicked off Sony’s wider Spider-Man Universe. The movie stars Tom Hardy as investigative journalist Eddie Brock whose inquisitive nature leads him to meet symbiote Venom who uses Brock as a host, giving him supernatural powers but also controlling his every move.

Then in 2021, the unlikely duo hit screens again in Venom: Let There Be Carnage , where Brock and his alien ally defeated serial killer Cletus Kasady played by Woody Harrelson. Now we look forward to Venom 3, officially titled Venom: The Last Dance, which will once again reunite Hardy and his alien alter ego. The movie does not have an official synopsis at this time but stars Hardy alongside Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

However, just because The Last Dance will be the final episode in the saga, that doesn't mean Hardy will hang up his hat as Brock forever, as fans know that the studio loves a cameo. In fact, we last saw Hardy’s Brock toward the end of Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home , and in turn, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man also appeared in Venom 2’s post-credits scene . Who knows where Brock could pop up next.

Venom 3 is due to hit theaters on October 25, 2024. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming superhero movies heading your way, and keep up to date with all of 2024's major movie release dates.