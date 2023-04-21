Venom 3 adds Ted Lasso star Juno Temple in mystery role

Ted Lasso star Juno Temple is joining the Marvel world with a mystery role in Venom 3.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), Temple is in negotiations to appear in the movie, which stars Tom Hardy as the titular symbiote. There are no further details on Temple's character just yet, though.

As well as starring in the movie, Hardy co-wrote the story for Venom 3, with Kelly Marcel both penning the script and directing the movie. Plot information is still under wraps.

Sony has multiple Marvel movies in the pipeline. Kraven the Hunter starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ariana DeBose, El Muerto starring Bad Bunny, and Madame Web starring Dakota Johnson are all in the works as part of Sony's Spider-Man Universe. The SSU is so far made up of Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Morbius.

Temple, meanwhile, can currently be seen in Apple TV Plus's Ted Lasso as Keeley Jones. Season 3 is most likely the sports comedy's last, though that hasn't been completely confirmed.

"This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell," series star Jason Sudeikis has said of the third installment. "The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don't even know yet – that being season 3 – it's flattering. Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they're like, 'Man, you know what, we get it, we're fine. We don't need anymore, we got it.' But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we've come up with so far."

