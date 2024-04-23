MTG Cowboy Bebop cards aren't Japan-exclusive after all, but you may still struggle to get them

The recently announced MTG Cowboy Bebop collaboration had anime-loving Magic players on the edge of their seats. While no one expected to see this sci-fi Western cult fav meld with one of the best card games , that certainly doesn’t mean we’re complaining either. However, that just made it all the more tragic that the Cowboy Bebop sleeves and playmats wound up only being available in Japan.



Thankfully, Wizards of the Coast have confirmed that fans elsewhere in the world will be able to get their hands on limited edition MTG Cowboy Bebop cards featuring Outlaws of Thunder Junction characters. In order to be in with a chance of getting these cards, you’ll have to win a Standard Showdown at your local WPN (Wizards Play Network) store .

Each prize card is a traditional foil of a spell from Magic: The Gathering’s history restyled with Cowboy Bebop-inspired art of Outlaws of Thunder Junction characters. They’re all mono-colored too, meaning that they cumulatively cover the entire MTG color-pie. If you have your eye on one card in particular, you’ll have to plan ahead, as each item in the promo will see a staggered release from August 2, 2024 to April 4, 2025.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

From August 2 to September 19, 2024, winners of Standard Showdowns will receive a promo copy of Ossification. In the Cowboy Bebop set, this two-mana white enchantment features art of Tiny Bones. The prize card for September 27 – November 7, 2024 is an Oko-edition of the blue instant, Disdainful Stroke. Go for the Throat is a black instant that totally embraces Radkos’ destructive nature; you can pick this one up November 15, 2024 – January 30, 2025.



Lightning Strike – with its three-frame shot of Kellan’s totally-not-a-gun blaster – is available February 7 – March 2, 2025. Finally, the last chance to add a Cowboy Bebop crossover card to your collection is April 4 – May 29, 2025. Closing out the promo is Snakeskin Veil, which comes with some rather moody art of Vraska.

If you’re not a particularly strong player, or luck is really against you, hope isn’t totally lost. Wizards have advised that WPN stores can give any extra MTG Cowboy Bebop cards out at their discretion. So, if you’re a massive Cowboy Bebop fan, maybe be a little extra nice to the staff at your local game store in the coming year!

Looking for more great tabletop gaming fun? Don't miss the best tabletop RPGs or the best board games. If you're struggling to put a party together, board games for 2 players are perfect too.