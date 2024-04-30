Hatsune Miku comes to MTG in spring Secret Lair

A Hatsune Miku crossover is coming to MTG … again. You might remember the blue-haired Vocaloid’s first crossover with MTG came with a promotional music video tied to the release Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty back in 2022. Now, the synthesized songstress is making a full comeback to Magic as part of this year’s Secret Lair.



For those unfamiliar, MTG’s Secret Lairs are a way for unique art styles, odd themes, and seriously kooky IPs to join one of the best card games in a way they might not be able to in a full set release. Throughout 2024, Miku will appear in four seasonal drops, the first of which – Secret Lair x Hatsune Miku: Sakura Superstar – comes as part of a Spring Superdrop.



All cards in the drop will be available in English and Miku’s native Japanese and in line with the springtime theme, the card art of Sakura Superstar is heavily inspired by “cherry blossoms and the lightning of a Japanese spring”. Artists credited on the collab include Justyna Dura, Mandy Jurgens, 出利/SYUTSURI, Jehan Choo, Dani Pendergast, and Yuko Shimizu.



(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

The contents of Secret Lair x Hatsune Miku: Sakura Superstar are:

Shelter

Miku, Lost but Singing (Azusa, Lost but Seeking)

Miku, the Renowned (Feather, the Redeemed)

Inspiring Vantage

Miku's Spark (Chandra's Ignition)

Harmonize

Of the six cards in the drop, half of them are worth $5 or more even in their basic printing so you expect Miku, Lost but Singing, Miku’s Spark, and Miku, the Renowned to have particularly high resale value (that’s assuming, of course, you’d be willing to part with them). The card selection is pretty good value given the drop will set you back $29.99 for the non-foil and $39.99 for the rainbow foil.

If you’re keen to add this idol to your collection, you’ll be happy to know you don’t have to wait long. The first of the Hatsune Miku Secret Lair drops will be available May 13 through until June 2. However, you should act fast as if previous Secret Lair drops are anything to go by, you can expect this MTG Miku crossover to sell out very quickly.

