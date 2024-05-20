Everything revealed at the Warhammer Preview Show at a glance, including a Necromunda dungeon-crawler

Another Warhammer Preview Show just dropped, and that means more models to salivate over. Even though it operated under the shadow of the massive new Age of Sigmar boxset reveal, it had some surprises of its own. Reinforcements and a new Codex for a pair of Warhammer 40K armies dropped alongside a fresh spin on Necromunda that should appeal to RPG fans. A highly anticipated update for the Horus Heresy was also revealed.

To save you a bit of time, I've rounded up the headlines. Here's all the cool stuff you might have missed from the Warhammer Preview Show, and what I think is the most exciting as a Warhammer nerd – and why.

Necromunda

(Image credit: Games Workshop)

New dungeon-crawling spin-off

Explore a gnarly, bombed-out city

Really creepy new Genestealer models

This reveal was saved until last, though for my money, it's the most exciting. Necromunda is Warhammer's post-apocalyptic spin-off where bands of misfits conquer the wasteland, but Necromunda: Hive Secundus takes us beneath it all to a quarantined city everyone would rather forget. Once home to a spot of ill-advised research on Tyranid Genestealers (AKA alien sleeper cells), the settlement became overrun with these monsters and was pummeled from orbit as a result. Now its remains lie beneath kilometers of rubble, so – naturally – gangs are eager to get in and loot whatever's left. Unfortunately, the city's inhabitants have been twisted into gnarly mutants that don't really like visitors. In other words? You'll be running through a connected series of missions to get as much loot as you possibly can, much like Gloomhaven (which is arguably one of the best board games, so I'm not complaining).

Both the theme and grungy model range are spot on, if you ask me. You're basically exploring sci-fi Moria where the inhabitants delved too greedily and too deep, and it's suitably creepy as a result – some of the artwork we've seen so far feels as if it's been taken from a secret Alien film. Plus, those Genestealer models… well, I don't think we've ever had more horrific-looking Tyranids. They're properly horrible, even by Tyranid standards. Just look at those wonky, bug-like eyes.

Luckily, you won't need the full Necromunda game to play Hive Secundus either; it's a standalone entry that has everything you need in one box, described as a "self-contained dungeon crawl." While I was anticipating a new starter set for the game instead, I'll happily take this one because it feels so distinct. I'm surprised they didn't slap a 'Warhammer Quest' tag to the front as per Cursed City or Blackstone Fortress, honestly. It's unlikely to be as deep as those, but should still be an atmospheric few game nights for your table regulars.

We don't know when it'll be arriving, of course, but apparently it'll drop alongside new Zone Mortalis terrain and a fresh book. Will this be the next setting for Necromunda, like Bheta-Decima is for Kill Team? I hope so, because I'm digging it.

Warhammer 40K

(Image credit: Games Workshop)

New Codex, Battleforce, & Combat Patrol for Adepta Sororitas

New Codex, Battleforce, & Combat Patrol for Genestealer Cults

New leader models for both factions

Seeing as Age of Sigmar had its day in the sun recently, now it's time for the grimdark future to get a go. While there weren't many new miniatures on show, fresh Codexes, Battleforces, and Combat Patrol boxes were on display. Here, treat yourself – have a breakdown of those reveals.

Adepta Sororitas

(Image credit: Games Workshop)

The faction formerly known as 'Sisters of Battle' have returned for the latest edition of 40K, bringing with them a revised Codex and a new model to lead your armies – the Canoness with Jump Pack. Getting a single new model might not seem like much, but this battlefield commander fills an important gap; before now, anyone wanting an HQ to head up an airborne Adepta Sororitas army was limited to one named character. Because the Canoness comes with a variety of variant pieces and can be armed with both close and mid-range weapons, you can tailor the model to your own style.

Speaking of airborne armies, the 'Army of Faith' Battleforce (which offers your first opportunity to grab the Canoness) is almost entirely made up of flying units. Alongside the Canoness and 15 Seraphim or Zephyrim, it includes the wonderfully bizarre Exorcist that is essentially a tank with a pipe organ slapped on top. Except instead of firing out holy tunes, this one launches rockets. See, this is why Warhammer's great.

I wish the Combat Patrol had as much personality. While it's certainly a fitting tribute to the Adepta Sororitas with its heavily-armed, quasi-medieval infantry and flagellants, the flying Battleforce feels that much more distinct.

Still, moving on. If previous Battleforce boxes are anything to go by, Army of Faith will feature a unique cover for the Codex as well. However, the book will still have all the same content – including four Detachments, details for the faction's Combat Patrol, new Crusade rules, and revised datasheets.

We don't have a release date yet, but judging by the wording of the reveal, it's at least a couple of months out.

Genestealer Cults

(Image credit: Games Workshop)

Being called a brainiac suddenly doesn't feel like such an insult… The Genestealer hordes just got a new leader in the very big-brained Benefictus, who is featured in the 10th-edition Codex and 'Biosantic Broodsurge' Battleforce. Capable of condensing psychic energy into "beams of raw telekinetic force that rival a lascannon for sheer destructive power," it sounds like an intimidating addition to the lineup at the very least. The Warhammer team described it as an anti-tank unit in the livestream, so the likes of the Astra Militarum should watch out.

As for the army he leads, that Battleforce is pretty intimidating – alongside the classic Genestealers and 10 Neophyte Hybrids, you're getting two massive vehicles and the brutish Abominant/Aberrants. This group is based on one of five Detachments featured within the Codex (which I imagine will have a unique cover, as per other Battleforces), and it emphasizes these mutant powerhouses who hit a fair bit harder than their Tyranid masters.

Personally, I prefer the new Combat Patrol though. This incredibly fast-moving band revolves around mobility, with bikes and buggies taking up the majority of the space. This gives the box a really distinct purpose and play-style, something I'm a big fan of. It fits very well into the theme of guerilla war that defines the faction.

Again, it's unclear when any of these are coming out – I'd put it down to a couple of months.

Horus Heresy & Legions Imperialis

(Image credit: Games Workshop)

Refresh of the Mechanicum models for Horus Heresy

Campaign rules for Legions Imperialis

A host of new tanks for Legions Imperialis

The two games set during the galaxy's most iconic conflict both enjoyed updates in the Warhammer Preview Show, though one was a little beefier than the other.

First up, the Mechanicum got a full plastic refresh for the Horus Heresy system, seen here via the Mechanicum Battle Group box. While they've been kicking around for a while as resin miniatures, they've been given an overhaul in plastic with new, more lore-friendly looks in some cases.

As an example, the Tech-thralls that make up the bulk of the faction's infantry are much more desiccated and zombified than before – something matching their description in the Horus Heresy novels, and a real step up from what we had before if you ask me.

Naturally, that's just the tip of the iceberg. Chunky cyborg walkers with more complex plastic weaponry were spotlighted as well, alongside an enormous centerpiece tank – the Triaros Armored Conveyor. This feels awash with new details that weren't on the original resin model, and that feels true of the Mechanicum Battle Group as a whole. These updates have taken what was a serviceable but clunky force and turned it into something much more impressive.

Next, the small-scale Legions Imperialis received a campaign book detailing the 'Devastation of Tallarn,' where the Iron Warriors legion invaded and made a thorough mess of things. This includes info on how to run campaigns in Legions Imperialis, alongside rules for new vehicle units. We've seen some before, but ones we haven't glimpsed until now are the Space Marine Sabre Strike Tank and Sicaran Arcus/Sicaran Punisher. The Solar Auxilia also received some Leman Russ variants with different – but equally hard-hitting – weapon loadouts.

These are very cool, don't get me wrong, but the Mechanicum stole this section of the show for me. They're such a bizarre, eerie faction, so it's nice to get models like the new Tech-thralls that really hammer it home.

