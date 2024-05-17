Good luck finding somewhere to store the massive new Warhammer Age of Sigmar boxset

We've finally gotten our first look at the new boxset for the next Warhammer Age of Sigmar edition – Skaventide.

This enormous set isn't for the faint of heart. Containing 74 miniatures, terrain, hefty hardback books, cards, and a double-sided board to play on, Skaventide is jam-packed enough to give the likes of Gloomhaven (a notoriously massive RPG that dwarfs the best board games) a run for their money. While we don't know exactly when Warhammer players will be able to get their hands on it, we know it'll be soon – publisher Games Workshop keeps saying that the revised edition of the Age of Sigmar wargame is nearly here.

In terms of specifics, you're getting two complete armies for the new Spearhead game mode (which is the fantasy equivalent of Warhammer 40K's quicker, more concise Combat Patrol) within the box. That's 1,200 points of models apiece, with 24 of the knightly Stormcast Eternals and 50 Skaven ratmen. You're also getting the rules for Spearhead, which allows you to play with any of the other 23 factions as well.

(Image credit: Games Workshop)

What I assume is a special edition of the core rulebook is included here too – if the Warhammer 40Ks Leviathan launch box for 10th Edition is any indication, it'll be the same as standard one but with a unique cover you'll only find in Skaventide. When combined with the featured matched play cards, it gives you the tools you need to play Age of Sigmar at many different levels.

Personally, I'm impressed with what we've gotten with Skaventide. For starters, it's made me interested in the Stormcast Eternals for the first time. These fantasy Space Marines are very cool to look at and have great lore (they're essentially Guardians from Destiny who are revived whenever they die), but they didn't grab me because they were a little too straight-laced. This new force, though? Besides having a cool backstory of Stormcast on what may as well be their 'last life,' they're a little rougher around the edges. As someone who grew up with the grunge of the old Warhammer Fantasy Battles, that appeals enormously.

And boy, those Skaven. I've always been a fan of the ratlings ever since they exploded in popularity in the '90s, and these new sculpts really do the twisted monsters justice. The models are properly gnarly, and it's been way too long since the range was given a refresh. More rat ogres, wonky snipers, and hordes of chittering warriors? Games Workshop definitely understood the assignment here.

Yes, there's a lot of 'stuff' in the box to get excited about (including terrain we don't normally get in launch sets) But because I've just had a baby and am shorter on time than I once was, the Spearhead match type is also very appealing to me. A quicker, hour-long session that can be played on a coffee table? Perfect. And seeing as you're getting the full Spearhead rules along with two armies here, the value-for-money of this box shoots up. Sure, we don't know how much it'll be yet (judging by previous sets, I'd guess around $250 / £150), but if you can go in halves with a friend who wants one of the forces, you're getting much more than you would if you waited for the normal, sold-separately Spearhead boxes. No matter whether you want to stick with Spearhead or try the full game, it's got everything you need in one place (which doesn't always happen with Warhammer box sets).

In essence, it feels like this is the best jumping-on point we've had for a while. With that in mind, I suspect Skaventide will fly off shelves like previous edition launch sets – I'd suggest keeping a very close eye to avoid disappointment.

