Bad Boys 4 directors say the surprise action-comedy sequel was inspired by video games

Bad Boys: Ride or Die directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah say the latest film in the epic action franchise draws inspiration from a pretty surprising place.

"This one’s much more of a comedy," El Arbi tells Total Film in our new issue out on Thursday May 23, which features Twisters on the cover. "Bad Boys II remains a massive part of cinema history so we tried to match that [action] vibe in every way we could by using the craziest camera angles. We’re very much inspired by video games, too."

"‘The action’s really big," Fallah adds. "A Bad Boys movie is absolutely something you want to experience on the big screen."

The fourth installment in the blockbuster franchise sees Detectives Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) investigate corruption within the Miami PD when their late Captain Conrad Howard (Joey Pantoliano) is posthumously accused of being involved with drug cartels – but a setup turns them into fugitives, and the pair must work outside the law in order to solve the case.

"We thought Bad Boys for Life was going to be the final movie, that’s why we called it Bad Boys for Life," El Arbi says when asked if there will be more sequels. "But anything’s possible."

The cast includes Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nunez, Eric Dane, Rhea Seehorn, DJ Khaled, Tasha Smith, Melanie Liburd, Jacob Scipio, Joyner Lucas, and Tiffany Haddish. Fallah and El Arbi direct from a screenplay by Bad Boys for Life writer Chris Bremner and Aquaman scribe Will Beall.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is released on June 7. And you can read more about it and a whole lot else besides in the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves and digital newsstands on Thursday, May 23.

