Daisy Ridley absolutely wants John Boyega back in her Star Wars film: "It feels like we should"

Daisy Ridley has reiterated how keen she is for John Boyega’s Finn to return in her upcoming Star Wars movie. The Rey star shared her hopes, after previously sharing her support for her co-star.

Ridley "played coy" to The Hollywood Reporter when she was quizzed on if Finn could return for the upcoming film. It’s set 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker and will see Rey back to try and rebuild the Jedi order once again.

While she didn’t reveal if he’d return, Ridley was more resolute about wanting him to be part of it. "Absolutely, of course," she told the publication about a potential reunion of the characters. "It feels like we should, yeah."

Finn does have some unfinished business following the teases he may be Force-sensitive in the final film of the trilogy. However, Boyega has been open about his mixed experiences with Star Wars, telling us while promoting The Woman King that he isn’t sure he wants to return to a franchise film any time soon.

"I think for me, I'm just focused on doing the original movies at the moment," he said. "There is a big want and need for original films, rather than being stuck on a franchise for a long amount of time playing one character. That can sometimes get you typecast and misjudged. I'm enjoying playing individual characters and having to do the work and switch up every single film."

Not much is known yet about the new Rey-focused Star Wars movie, which will be directed by Ms. Marvel’s Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, aside from some loose story details. Speaking to Total Film earlier this year, Ridley shared how "weird" she feels returning to the galaxy far, far away will be.

"I honestly have had moments where I’m like, 'I don’t know if I remember what I did [as Rey],'" Ridley tells us. "It’s really strange. I think the whole thing will feel so different anyway with a totally different team. I’m in a very different place than I was. I’m probably going to be one of the adults, and initially, I was the youngest person on set, which is a weird feeling."

