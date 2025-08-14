Star Wars: Starfighter release date, cast, plot, and more news

Star Wars: Starfighter is just two years away, but at the moment, hardly anything is known about the new sci-fi movie. There are still a few key details out there, though, which means it's well worth getting up to date ahead of this new adventure in the galaxy far, far away.

The movie was officially announced at Star Wars Celebration 2025, when Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy and star Ryan Gosling took to the stage in Tokyo. Starfighter is set to be the next Star Wars film after The Mandalorian & Grogu, and it will take us beyond The Rise of Skywalker on the big screen for the first time (though an upcoming novel will be the first Star Wars project to be set after Episode 9).

Below, we've rounded up everything there is to know about Star Wars: Starfighter, from the release date, the cast so far, and what the plot might cover. That's everything you need to get caught up on one of the most exciting Star Wars projects in the works. This is the guide you're looking for…

Starfighter will be released on May 28, 2027, and it's set to start filming this Fall, as announced at Star Wars Celebration 2025.

That makes it the next Star Wars movie after The Mandalorian & Grogu, and the second Star Wars film to be released after The Rise of Skywalker wrapped up the Skywalker Saga back in 2019.

Is there a Star Wars: Starfighter trailer?

At the moment, it's too early for a Starfighter trailer – the movie hasn't even started filming yet. We can probably expect a teaser around a year out from the film releasing, though there's no guarantee: we're under a year away from The Mandalorian & Grogu, and there's still no publicly available trailer (though footage has been shown behind closed doors).

Whenever a trailer does arrive, it's likely to debut at a large event like D23, SDCC, or even the Super Bowl. The next Star Wars Celebration is April 2027, a month before the film is due to be released, so we can expect to hear more about it then, too.

Star Wars: Starfighter cast

So far, Starfighter has a handful of cast members. These are:

Ryan Gosling

Mia Goth

Matt Smith

Nothing is known about their roles just yet, but we can expect Mia Goth to play a villain, while Smith is also reportedly playing "the next great villain" in Star Wars.

Star Wars: Starfighter plot

The Starfighter plot is so far shrouded in mystery, but we do know a bit about the new movie. For one thing, it will take place after The Rise of Skywalker, with StarWars.com confirming the movie is set "approximately five years" later.

That tracks with something Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy had previously revealed about the movie. "It's all post-[the first] nine. Shawn's is a standalone Star Wars story that'll take place post-nine, maybe five or six years out," she told Deadline.

"And Mandalorian really stands on its own because there, we're dealing with a whole other era in the New Republic. We have other development going on in that space as well. So that's the space that we’re pretty much focused on right at the moment, because obviously, with Mandalorian, we have a pretty good sense of where that's going. And with this, it's all pretty much new characters. We may bring some of the characters back from the sequel saga, but pretty much new characters."

At Star Wars Celebration 2025, director Shawn Levy also said the movie "features a collection of all-new characters." And, judging by the title – and the fact that Levy and star Ryan Gosling stood in front of an X-wing on stage at the Celebration showcase – the film will have something to do with space flight.

"It's probably framed my idea of what a movie even was," Gosling said at Star Wars Celebration. "All of that aside, I think the reality is that this script is just so good. It has such a good story with great and original characters, it's filled with so much heart and adventure, and there just really is not a more perfect filmmaker for this particular story than Shawn."

And that's a wrap on Star Wars: Starfighter. For even more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store for us.