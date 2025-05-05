The first post-Rise of Skywalker Star Wars project won't be the Ryan Gosling movie, but a new novel starring Finn and Jannah
Star Wars: The Last Order will be the first story set after The Rise of Skywalker
Ryan Gosling is about to star in Star Wars: Starfighter, a new film by Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy that will pick up the saga after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. But before that, the first story told in post-Rise of Skywalker continuity will come in the form of a young adult novel that stars Finn and Jannah, as seen on the Penguin Random House catalogue site.
Titled Star Wars: The Last Order, the novel is written by author Kwame Mbalia, best known for his award-winning YA novel Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky. It follows freedom fighters Finn and Jannah as they attempt to rescue children who have been kidnapped by the First Order.
"New York Times best-selling author Kwame Mbalia makes his Star Wars debut with this exciting YA novel! Following the end of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the Resistance rescues a ship full of young passengers who had been kidnapped by the First Order," reads the official description for Star Wars: The Last Order. "As Finn and Jannah set out to find the First Order officer responsible before he can endanger any more children, the two former stormtroopers must wrestle with their own complicated pasts as soldiers of the oppressive regime. Take a deep dive into the pasts of popular characters Finn and Jannah in this richly-drawn, action-packed story that fans have been asking for."
Finn is well-known as one of the main heroes of the most recent Star Wars trilogy. A former Stormtrooper who escapes to join the resistance, Finn is instrumental in the final battle against the First Order alongside Jannah, who is introduced in the final film.
Star Wars: The Last Order is scheduled for release on October 21. Star Wars is currently focused on Andor season 2, which is streaming now on Disney Plus. The final season of the show will lead up to Rogue One, and star Diego Luna has promised it will change the way you watch the movie.
Ahsoka season 2 is also in the works, while projects like a Rey movie bringing back Daisy Ridley are also in development.
