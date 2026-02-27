Ryan Gosling says major franchise fare "never felt right" until Star Wars: Starfighter: "It is like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity"

We will soon see the actor in a galaxy far, far away

Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray in Star Wars: Starfighter
(Image credit: Shawn Levy)

Ryan Gosling has revealed the reason why he avoided big Hollywood franchises until Star Wars: Starfighter came along. The actor, who during his adult career has stayed away from big superhero and action sagas, is set to star in the upcoming Star Wars film directed by Shawn Levy.

"It was Shawn's enthusiasm and his vision and the script," Gosling told io9. "And I just avoided these things because they never felt right. And I’m glad I did because I feel like, [similar to] a book like this, [it was] worth waiting for. And it is like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

"It is different in that it is an all-new non-sequel, non-prequel adventure," he explained. "It's new characters, it's a new timeline. It inherits legacy themes, but it's really trying to give Star Wars [fans] – and just movie audiences – something fresh, something new. And with a spirit of play and big-hearted adventure with moments of real levity that, frankly, A New Hope had in a revolutionary way."

Mireia Mullor
