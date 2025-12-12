Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic – Everything we know so far about the new Star Wars RPG

Fans of a galaxy far, far away can rejoice, because Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic is coming to bring us a new single-player RPG set in the beloved sci-fi universe. Officially revealed during the Game Awards 2025 showcase, we got our very first glimpse of the upcoming Star Wars game, which promises to be a narrative-driven experience.

Developed by the recently founded Acronaut Studio in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, Fate of the Old Republic is helmed by Mass Effect and BioWare alum, Casey Hudson who's serving as game director on the project. It's being positioned as a "spiritual successor" to one of the best Star Wars games of all-time, Knights of the Old Republic, and with some interviews out in the wild with Hudson, there are already lots of exciting details we can glean about the new game.

Below, you'll find a helpful breakdown of everything you need about Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, from the initial teaser trailer, to what kind of experience you can expect to dive into, and much more.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm Games)

As of right now, there's no release date set for Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, and the reveal didn't even give us a launch window to work with.

In an interview with Hudson on the official Star Wars site, it was revealed that the team are "still in early development, with many challenges ahead", so it'll likely be some time before we get a sense of when the RPG will arrive. And with only a brief glimpse at the project so far, it's probably safe to assume that we'll be in for quite a wait.

We're also waiting on what platforms the adventure will come to, given that it's early days, but here's hoping it'll come to all platforms.

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic trailer

The first official Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic trailer (which you can watch above) came in the shape of a short cinematic teaser. Clocking in at just under two minutes, the footage shows off impressively detailed environments, before a figure piloting a ship lands on a planet.

Interestingly, they're then joined by two others, which feels like a subtle call back to the three party set-up of Knights of the Old Republic. We then see the group venture towards an Interdirector-class cruiser ship – which also first appeared in KOTOR.

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic story

(Image credit: LucasFilm Games)

While the team behind the project are keeping relatively quiet when it comes to details about Star Wars: Fate of The Old Republic's story, we do know that it will center around a "Force user on a journey through a galaxy on the edge of rebirth".

As we saw in the initial trailer, the lead character we follow through the planet is eventually revealed to be a Jedi, and given that we'll be taking on the role of the Force user, it's likely a safe bet they're the protagonist.

We also know that we can expect to delve into the Old Republic era of the Star Wars timeline. With the interview over on the Star Wars site detailing that LucasFilm Games "was eager to tell a new story set in an era with lots of possibilities."

"The Old Republic era is a rich and beloved part of the Star Wars galaxy," Douglas Reilly, VP and GM of Lucasfilm Games, said in an official press release, "and we are thrilled to be exploring a fresh story that we've never seen before in Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic. Arcanaut Studios shares our enthusiasm for the galaxy far, far away, and their plan for this new narrative is inspiring. We believe fans will be delighted by the journey that awaits them, and we can't wait to share more."

"Star Wars' past is a vast open canvas for creators to explore without having to navigate storytelling touchstones from other media," Reilly says. "Being set in the past gives us an immense amount of open space to tell new original Star Wars stories, while staying true to the spirit of the galaxy we all love. There are, quite literally, infinite stories to tell. While we will always honor and celebrate the core saga, it’s crucial to explore new territory, meet new characters, and see new parts of the galaxy."

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic gameplay

(Image credit: Lucasfilm Games)

We haven't seen any Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic gameplay yet given that it's early days, but thanks to some details which dropped alongside interviews with Hudson, we can get a sense of what's in store.

Set to be a single-player, narrative focused RPG that's driven by our choices, it sounds as if Fate of the Old Republic will follow in the footsteps of Knights of the Old Republic by allowing us to decide if we want to go to the dark side, or follow the light. This is hinted at in the official press release, which says the upcoming adventure promises to blend "innovative storytelling, memorable characters, and heart-pounding combat", and immerse us in an "experience where every decision deepens their journey toward light or darkness".

On the official Star Wars site, Hudson also reveals the team are setting out to make a "contemporary vision of a definitive Star Wars experience" with an "all new story crafted specifically to deliver on the combination of player agency and immersion in Star Wars that was at the heart of KOTOR".

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic development

(Image credit: Lucasfilm Games)

Hudon worked on the original Knights of the Old Republic which was released in 2003, and is said to have been eager to return to the galaxy, saying that it "was one of the defining experience of my career". Back in 2020, news revealed Hudson had departed from BioWare where he served as general manager at that time. Now, it's been revealed that he co-founded Arcanaut Studios, and after staying in touc