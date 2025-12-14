Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic director brushes off rumors about the RPG not coming out until 20230: "I'm not getting any younger!"

News
By published

Dodging a far, far away release date?

Star wars: Fate of the Old Republic
(Image credit: Lucasfilm Games)

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic's director has shot down talk of the game not coming out until at least 2030.

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic was one of the biggest announcements to come out of The Game Awards 2025, and it's not hard to see why as it's a "spiritual successor," not a "direct sequel" to one of the best Star Wars games ever made, led by Knights of the Old Republic and the Mass Effect trilogy's original director Casey Hudson.

Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.