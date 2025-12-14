Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic director brushes off rumors about the RPG not coming out until 20230: "I'm not getting any younger!"

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic's director has shot down talk of the game not coming out until at least 2030.

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic was one of the biggest announcements to come out of The Game Awards 2025, and it's not hard to see why as it's a "spiritual successor," not a "direct sequel" to one of the best Star Wars games ever made, led by Knights of the Old Republic and the Mass Effect trilogy's original director Casey Hudson.

But Bloomberg's Jason Schreier noted "Lucasfilm says the studio was founded this year, which means that 2030 is an *optimistic* guess," on social media. "Maybe it'll be a PlayStation 7 game."

After chatter about Fate of the Old Republic's potentially far, far away release date circled online, Casey Hudson himself jumped in to brush rumors aside, saying the game will launch sooner than 2030. "Don't worry about the 'not till 2030' rumors," he tweeted recently. "Game will be out before then. I'm not getting any younger!"

"Fate of the Old Republic represents an opportunity to explore a contemporary vision of a definitive Star Wars experience," Hudson explained after the game's reveal, "using state-of-the-art technology and game design, and an all-new story crafted specifically to deliver on the combination of player agency and immersion in Star Wars that was at the heart of KOTOR." FOTOR comes from the newly-established Arcanaut Studios, where Hudson works as CEO.

There currently aren't any details available about Fate of the Republic's release window, outside of the fact that it's early in development, or what platforms it might ship on.

