5 years after it was revealed, KOTOR remake is "still in development," Saber boss confirms, as we await any morsel of info on the reimagined BioWare Star Wars RPG

News
By published

"That's all I can say"

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
(Image credit: BioWare)

Somehow, the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake still lives. That's according to a new interview with Tim Willits, chief creative officer of publisher Saber Interactive. This is the first official news we've gotten about the remake of BioWare's beloved RPG since it was first unveiled nearly five years ago.

"Yes, it is still in development," Wilits told IGN. "That's all I can say." And, indeed, that's all he did say, choosing not to address the long-percolating rumors – and courtroom testimony – about the KOTOR remake's troubled development.

Reilly also revealed that a KOTOR 2 remake was still in the planning stages featuring "modern art" and "modern gameplay." The plan was to "keep the story and the characters and [...] the general content of KOTOR II, but remake it for modern hardware and modern machines with updated graphics and all those kind of things." Presumably, the KOTOR 1 remake – whenever it finally releases – will feature similar upgrades.

TOPICS
Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

