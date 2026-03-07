"The CRPG I didn't know I needed": Ridiculously pretty Baldur's Gate-like with a beat 'em up twist and 91% positive Steam reviews finally hits 1.0

Banquet of Fools was in early access for over a year

Screenshot from Banquet of Fools
(Image credit: Hannah and Joseph Games)

Banquet of Fools has quietly been one of the most promising CRPGs in Steam Early Access for over a year, and I'm happy to report that it's finally coming out in full and is just as gorgeous as ever.

"Thank you everyone for the support the last year and a half in early access," developer Hannah and Joseph Games writes on its blog post celebrating the game's 1.0 release on March 5, 2026. "The game improved so much with your feedback and we were able to have some wonderful artists contribute to the raffles."

Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

