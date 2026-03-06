"Slay the Spire but better": roguelike Slay the Spire 2 continues Steam domination with over 6,000 Overwhelmingly Positive reviews as early access players decree "10/10 best game"

"I'd let this game babysit my children"

Wonderer heads to the Spire in a screenshot from Slay the Spire 2&#039;s animated reveal trailer
(Image credit: Mega Critters)

Indie developer Mega Crit's Slay the Spire 2 immediately became the king of Steam upon its early access launch on March 5, and at least 6,000 people are in full support of its reign according to several fiefdoms of Overwhelmingly Positive reviews.

It comes down to the fact that roguelike Slay the Spire 2 is simply "Slay the Spire but better," as one positive review with over 250 upvotes as of writing declares. "Some may say that's an oxymoron, as how can one concoct something better than Slay the Spire? But it happened. Its better. Greatest game of all time."

Ashley Bardhan
Senior Writer

Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.

