"Slay the Spire but better": roguelike Slay the Spire 2 continues Steam domination with over 6,000 Overwhelmingly Positive reviews as early access players decree "10/10 best game"

Indie developer Mega Crit's Slay the Spire 2 immediately became the king of Steam upon its early access launch on March 5, and at least 6,000 people are in full support of its reign according to several fiefdoms of Overwhelmingly Positive reviews.

It comes down to the fact that roguelike Slay the Spire 2 is simply "Slay the Spire but better," as one positive review with over 250 upvotes as of writing declares. "Some may say that's an oxymoron, as how can one concoct something better than Slay the Spire? But it happened. Its better. Greatest game of all time."

This enthusiastic reviewer is in good company. Slay the Spire 2 easily broke fellow roguelike Elden Ring Nightreign's Steam concurrent player record of 313,593 in its first 24 hours, and, at the moment, the game holds a record number of 430,456 players according to SteamDB. This storm of Mega Crit disciples have also now made Bungie's Marathon concurrent record – 88,337 Steam players, the games launched the same day – look like a consolation pizza party.

"It's phenomenal. It's beautiful. I'd let this game babysit my children," says another popular positive Steam review with 97 "helpful" ratings. "If this is early access, I think I might faint when the full game comes out."

"You can get a bird friend & it attacks when you play its* card. 10/10 best game," a review with 632 helpful ratings says. I think they really like it.

