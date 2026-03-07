Slay the Spire 2's Steam domination was always written in the stars, according to Palworld dev who is "genuinely surprised by how many people" are blindsided

Slay the Spire 2 is absolutely ripping apart every Steam chart there is, but its mega success isn't a surprise to one prominent Palworld dev who's only shocked that the roguelike's blindsided so many other people.

Slay the Spire 2 was always expected to be a big deal - it's following up one of the most critically acclaimed deckbuilding roguelikes of all time, after all - but what was perhaps not expected is just how much of a big deal the indie has been. The sequel easily passed the concurrent Steam player peaks of several AAA games, like Elden Ring Nightreign, and now holds onto the highest peak for any roguelike on the platform, as well as overwhelmingly positive user reviews.

Pocketpair's communications and publishing lead John 'Bucky' Buckley has now chimed in on the game's gigantic success. "I'm genuinely surprised by how many people on Twitter seem to be surprised that Slay the Spire 2 is dominating the Steam charts," he writes. "This was never up for discussion. It was written in the stars. Slay the Spire is an all time masterpiece. The gamers have been activated."

For context, the first game has near-perfect reviews on the platform despite 180,000 or so players leaving their thoughts. And that's not even taking into account the people who played (and probably loved) the moreish card game on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

"Thinking about it though, maybe this is a great example of the Twitter discourse bubble vs the reality of gamers," Buckley accurately continues. "Even looking at the 'trending' gaming topics on Twitter now… Well, I suppose the real gamers are too busy actually gaming SLAY THE SPIRE BABYYYYYYYYY."

