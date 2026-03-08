Slay the Spire 2 dev "totally blown away" as the roguelike enters Steam's top 20 most-played games ever with over 573,000 concurrent players: "We'll getcha one day Silksong"

Mega Crit can't quite believe that Slay the Spire 2's launch has been this gigantic as the roguelike sequel enters Steam's history books.

Slay the Spire 2 was immediately a huge success, which isn't much of a surprise considering how good the word of mouth was for the first game, but the deckbuilder's playerbase has just kept expanding and grabbing records over the last few days in early access.

The game was already the roguelike with the highest ever concurrent player peak on Steam. Now, Slay the Spire 2 is in the platform's Top 20 highest player peaks of all time, with over 560,000 people logged onto the game at the same time - that's a bigger peak than the likes of Call of Duty, Terraria, Arc Raiders, and Valheim.

There's a high likelihood that Slay the Spire 2 keeps shooting up the list, too, because every single time I refresh those numbers, its playerbase only gets bigger.

"Our team is TOTALLY blown away by the amount of people who have been playing & sharing their love for the game we've been working on for the past half decade," Mega Crit tweets alongside a screenshot of the game's Steam performance. "We're excited to continue to make [Slay the Spire 2] the best that it can be!!"

The indie dev took a friendly jab at Hollow Knight Silksong's whopping 587,000 peak as well. "Also obligatory joke: we'll getcha one day Silksong," it quips. We'll see how high Slay the Spire 2 can climb from here.

Slay the Spire 2 devs are "microtransaction haters," even if some fans "threaten to buy all and any cosmetics we may ever release"