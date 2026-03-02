Marathon is the third-best-selling game on Steam after its big server slam, only trailing Resident Evil Requiem and Valve's eternal Counter-Strike

Things are looking strong for Bungie's extraction shooter

Now that the Marathon server slam has let everyone try out a big, free chunk of Bungie's sci-fi extraction shooter, the game's risen to third on the top 10 best-selling games on Steam, at least at the time of writing, which is a pretty good sign.

Marathon had already started to climb the Steam sales charts as its March 5 release date approached and marketing ramped up, so the fact that it's not only holding, but also gaining ground on the top 10 – earlier, it was sitting at fourth, though these rankings fluctuate a lot – suggests a lot of people enjoyed what they played.

