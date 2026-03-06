Marathon stays competitive with Arc Raiders, hits Steam with 91% 'Very Positive' reviews as fans let out a sigh of relief: "Bungie cooked"

News
By published

"It's what you expect from a Bungie game. Feels like something between Halo and Destiny."

Marathon automaton looking up
(Image credit: Bungie / Sony)

Despite a turbulent journey to get here, Marathon has finally crossed the finish line and it's turned out exactly as you'd expect from a new Bungie FPS: it's good.

Marathon launched in full last night and it's already been met with a strong reception from players, debuting to a 'Very Positive' Steam rating, while an impressive 91% of its 4,400+ user reviews give it the thumbs up. That means it's even staying competitive with the subgenre's current big dog, Arc Raiders.

TOPICS
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.