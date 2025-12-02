Stolen Marathon art issue "resolved" with Bungie and Sony "to my satisfaction," original artist says

Marathon's plagiarism first surfaced in May

A close-up of a Runner in motion during the Marathon game PS5 reveal.
Artist Fern Hook, or Antireal, who showed that her assets and designs had been copied wholesale by Bungie's upcoming extraction shooter Marathon, says she and the companies involved have reached a resolution on the plagiarism problem.

"The Marathon art issue has been resolved with Bungie and Sony Interactive Entertainment to my satisfaction," Hook said on Twitter earlier today, December 2.