Bungie wants more feedback on Marathon's controversial UI to make sure players can "read what's happening mid-fight," which seems like the bare minimum for an FPS

News
By published

Bungie plans on iterating after Marathon's full launch

Marathon automaton looking up
(Image credit: Bungie / Sony)

With the Marathon Server Slam coming to an end, developer Bungie is reflecting on all the feedback it's gotten over its extraction shooter. Top of mind are dedicated duo lobbies, changes to the game's controversial UI, and how long, on average, players wait to run into other people.

Bungie has taken to social media to share what it's gathered so far based on everyone's Server Slam feedback. "First off, thank you to all of you who've been running around Tau Ceti with us," the studio writes. "We've learned a lot from you, watched from the shadows as you've hit snags or found moments of glory, and taken notes the whole time. Your input during this time has given us a lot of items to sort through and we'll be doing just that in the coming days, so thank you."

Marathon's UI is a headache that I fear will send me right back to Arc Raiders – tedious even for Bungie, grandmaster of ridiculous Destiny currencies

Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.