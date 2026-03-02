Bungie wants more feedback on Marathon's controversial UI to make sure players can "read what's happening mid-fight," which seems like the bare minimum for an FPS

With the Marathon Server Slam coming to an end, developer Bungie is reflecting on all the feedback it's gotten over its extraction shooter. Top of mind are dedicated duo lobbies, changes to the game's controversial UI, and how long, on average, players wait to run into other people.

Bungie has taken to social media to share what it's gathered so far based on everyone's Server Slam feedback. "First off, thank you to all of you who've been running around Tau Ceti with us," the studio writes. "We've learned a lot from you, watched from the shadows as you've hit snags or found moments of glory, and taken notes the whole time. Your input during this time has given us a lot of items to sort through and we'll be doing just that in the coming days, so thank you."

Among the comments that have been "shared with the team" are requests for players to be able "clear the keybinding altogether" rather than rebinding them all individually. There have also been many requests for additional queue options, namely dedicated duo lobbies, which the studio has apparently taken note of.

Bungie also says it's "still tracking" several other hot topics. Complaints around Marathon's maximalist UI have been pretty loud as fans called it the "first ever fontslop game," pointing to the shooter's knack for mix and matching boldness levels, text size, irregular spacing, and capitalization, and more.

"We do plan to continue iterating post-launch and want to make sure that you're able to easily navigate, read what's happening mid-fight, manage your equipment effectively, and see your pings without any noise around them," Bungie says, though knowing what's happening in the middle of a shootout seems like the bare minimum for a... shooter. Still, it wants you to keep the feedback rolling on.

Marathon's downtime between encounters is another point of contention. "Some of you want longer duels and more Runner contact, others are vibing with the current pace," the dev writes. "We're reviewing Runner density on non-beginner maps and keeping a close eye on how Perimeter and Dire Marsh feel all in all."

You can read Bungie's full blog post to see what it makes of your feedback on the ammo economy, PC performance, and heat generation ahead of the game's full launch on March 5.

