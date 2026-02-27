"The first ever fontslop game": Marathon players are already sick of looking at the upcoming Bungie shooter's "eye sore" UI

The Marathon server slam seems to be going well, especially when some players look away from the game's user interface long enough to stop puking. Bungie's maximalist UI is causing some headaches.

"Marathon gotta be the first ever fontslop game," YouTuber Kelski writes definitively on Twitter. "There's like 20 different combinations of fonts, boldness levels, sizes, spacing, all caps vs regular caps, all on one menu page." A screenshot reveals an onslaught of lime green text boxes and pixelated exclamation points, or "just an absolute eye sore," as Kelski calls it.

"They REALLY need to pull back on the whole 'abstract' thing for the UI," says Kelski. Bungie's UI currently looks a bit more like a graphic design portfolio in dark mode than a truly useful interface ahead of the Marathon release date on March 5 – but players are making it clear that they don't want boring, politician's contact form in light mode instead. They just want to know where their ammo is.

"I literally got called dumb by people in chat today because I was feeling lost on the different icons and ammo types in my vault," YouTuber Bigfry writes on Twitter. But, "the UI is ass, boys. Accept it."

"I felt like I was reading another language," replies streamer Reforge Gaming.

But, like with most languages, there are other people who are already fluent. Another Marathon player wonders, "What is going on? is everybody on mars? had very low expectations from the feedback but the UI/menus are not the problem in the slightest." To each their own UI.

