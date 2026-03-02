How to preload Marathon

Can you preload Marathon? The server slam event has gotten a lot of players interested in accessing the full game and being ready for when it releases on March 5, so preloading will ensure that they're not having to wait. But, right now, details on preloading have been fairly sparse, leaving many to wonder if it will even be an option at all. Fortunately though, preloading has been confirmed, as we'll explain below.

Yes, you can preload Marathon and have it downloaded prior to release, but not yet, as the option to do so has not been made public. Marathon's Global Community lead confirmed in a post on Discord that preloading would be an option, but has not yet commented on a timeframe for that. Many expect the option to be made public in the wake of the Marathon server slam ending, though that is pretty speculative.

Once Marathon preloads go live, the method of preloading should be the same as any other game. Go to the storefront or library page appropriate to your platform, find Marathon's entry (assuming you've purchased it already) and set it to preload. With Marathon being a AAA game and presumably pretty memory intensive, you'll definitely want to set it to download as early as possible in advance of the Marathon release date.

