All Marathon weapons that we know of so far

Marathon will feature 28 weapons at launch and here's a list of the whole lot

The list of Marathon weapons is rather extensive, with almost 30 guns available at launch spread across eight gun types. All the standard weapon types are present, from shotguns and SMGs for battling up close to precision and sniper rifles for long-distance shooting. But Marathon also throws in Railguns for charged-up power and several ammo types, for you to manage, from ballistic light and heavy rounds to energy-based batteries and cells. With that, here's a rundown of every gun that we know of in Marathon so far.

We'll be sure to update this guide with notes on each one as we test them out in the Marathon server slam!

How weapons in Marathon work

Basic Marathon weapons will be readily available via the black-market store and starter loadouts, but from then on, it's all mostly about looting the best guns Tau Ceti IV has to offer. Marathon Factions may offer you superior loadouts with different weaponry as you level them up, but you also have a chance to simply loot guns from containers that you pilfer, including those dropped by defeated UESC drones. Of course, killing fellow Marathon Runner Shells is your best option for getting the best weapons as players will often bring their top-tier gear to increase their odds of success during a run.

Once you've filled your loadout's two weapon slots – any weapon can go in either slot – you'll also need to outfit your guns with various attachments and mods to make them as deadly as possible. All weapons have three or four mod slots, covering things like optics, magazines, barrels, grips, but not every attachment type is available to every weapon – shields are only available on machine guns, for example.

However all weapons have one slot for a chip, which is a special mod that adds an extra perk to the gun. What with access to the game being very limited so far, we know very little about these chip mods, but we do know that the best ones can radically change your guns, similar to Marathon Cores for your Runner Shell.

Assault Rifles

Versatile fully-automatic rifles that can handle a range of engagements.

Weapon name

Ammo type

Impact

Heavy Rounds

M77

Light Rounds

Overrun

Light Rounds

V75 SCAR

Volt Battery

Shotguns

Short-range spread weapons that can deliver massive damage up close.

Weapon name

Ammo type

Misriah-2442

MIPS

V85 Circuit Breaker

Volt Cell

WSTR Combat Shotgun

MIPS

SMGs

Compact guns with rapid handling meant for close-quarters gunfights.

Weapon name

Ammo type

BRRT

Light Rounds

Bully

Heavy Rounds

Copperhead

Light Rounds

V22 Volt Thrower

Volt Battery

Precision Rifles

Semi-automatic or burst fire weapons similar to assault rifles but meant for longer-range shooting.

Weapon name

Ammo type

BR33 Volley Rifle

Light Rounds

Hardline

Light Rounds

Repeater

Heavy Rounds

Stryder M1T

Light Rounds

Twin Tap

Heavy Rounds

V66 Lookout

Volt Battery

Machine Guns

High-damage guns with larger magazines that can be rather unwieldy.

