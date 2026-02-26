All Marathon weapons that we know of so far

The list of Marathon weapons is rather extensive, with almost 30 guns available at launch spread across eight gun types. All the standard weapon types are present, from shotguns and SMGs for battling up close to precision and sniper rifles for long-distance shooting. But Marathon also throws in Railguns for charged-up power and several ammo types, for you to manage, from ballistic light and heavy rounds to energy-based batteries and cells. With that, here's a rundown of every gun that we know of in Marathon so far.



We'll be sure to update this guide with notes on each one as we test them out in the Marathon server slam!

How weapons in Marathon work

(Image credit: Bungie)

Basic Marathon weapons will be readily available via the black-market store and starter loadouts, but from then on, it's all mostly about looting the best guns Tau Ceti IV has to offer. Marathon Factions may offer you superior loadouts with different weaponry as you level them up, but you also have a chance to simply loot guns from containers that you pilfer, including those dropped by defeated UESC drones. Of course, killing fellow Marathon Runner Shells is your best option for getting the best weapons as players will often bring their top-tier gear to increase their odds of success during a run.



Once you've filled your loadout's two weapon slots – any weapon can go in either slot – you'll also need to outfit your guns with various attachments and mods to make them as deadly as possible. All weapons have three or four mod slots, covering things like optics, magazines, barrels, grips, but not every attachment type is available to every weapon – shields are only available on machine guns, for example.

However all weapons have one slot for a chip, which is a special mod that adds an extra perk to the gun. What with access to the game being very limited so far, we know very little about these chip mods, but we do know that the best ones can radically change your guns, similar to Marathon Cores for your Runner Shell.

Assault Rifles

Versatile fully-automatic rifles that can handle a range of engagements.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Weapon name Ammo type Impact Heavy Rounds M77 Light Rounds Overrun Light Rounds V75 SCAR Volt Battery

Shotguns

Short-range spread weapons that can deliver massive damage up close.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Weapon name Ammo type Misriah-2442 MIPS V85 Circuit Breaker Volt Cell WSTR Combat Shotgun MIPS

SMGs

Compact guns with rapid handling meant for close-quarters gunfights.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Weapon name Ammo type BRRT Light Rounds Bully Heavy Rounds Copperhead Light Rounds V22 Volt Thrower Volt Battery

Precision Rifles

Semi-automatic or burst fire weapons similar to assault rifles but meant for longer-range shooting.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Weapon name Ammo type BR33 Volley Rifle Light Rounds Hardline Light Rounds Repeater Heavy Rounds Stryder M1T Light Rounds Twin Tap Heavy Rounds V66 Lookout Volt Battery

Machine Guns

High-damage guns with larger magazines that can be rather unwieldy.