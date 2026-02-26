All Marathon weapons that we know of so far
Marathon will feature 28 weapons at launch and here's a list of the whole lot
The list of Marathon weapons is rather extensive, with almost 30 guns available at launch spread across eight gun types. All the standard weapon types are present, from shotguns and SMGs for battling up close to precision and sniper rifles for long-distance shooting. But Marathon also throws in Railguns for charged-up power and several ammo types, for you to manage, from ballistic light and heavy rounds to energy-based batteries and cells. With that, here's a rundown of every gun that we know of in Marathon so far.
We'll be sure to update this guide with notes on each one as we test them out in the Marathon server slam!
How weapons in Marathon work
Basic Marathon weapons will be readily available via the black-market store and starter loadouts, but from then on, it's all mostly about looting the best guns Tau Ceti IV has to offer. Marathon Factions may offer you superior loadouts with different weaponry as you level them up, but you also have a chance to simply loot guns from containers that you pilfer, including those dropped by defeated UESC drones. Of course, killing fellow Marathon Runner Shells is your best option for getting the best weapons as players will often bring their top-tier gear to increase their odds of success during a run.
Once you've filled your loadout's two weapon slots – any weapon can go in either slot – you'll also need to outfit your guns with various attachments and mods to make them as deadly as possible. All weapons have three or four mod slots, covering things like optics, magazines, barrels, grips, but not every attachment type is available to every weapon – shields are only available on machine guns, for example.
However all weapons have one slot for a chip, which is a special mod that adds an extra perk to the gun. What with access to the game being very limited so far, we know very little about these chip mods, but we do know that the best ones can radically change your guns, similar to Marathon Cores for your Runner Shell.
Assault Rifles
Versatile fully-automatic rifles that can handle a range of engagements.
Weapon name
Ammo type
Impact
Heavy Rounds
M77
Light Rounds
Overrun
Light Rounds
V75 SCAR
Volt Battery
Shotguns
Short-range spread weapons that can deliver massive damage up close.
Weapon name
Ammo type
Misriah-2442
MIPS
V85 Circuit Breaker
Volt Cell
WSTR Combat Shotgun
MIPS
SMGs
Compact guns with rapid handling meant for close-quarters gunfights.
Weapon name
Ammo type
BRRT
Light Rounds
Bully
Heavy Rounds
Copperhead
Light Rounds
V22 Volt Thrower
Volt Battery
Precision Rifles
Semi-automatic or burst fire weapons similar to assault rifles but meant for longer-range shooting.
Weapon name
Ammo type
BR33 Volley Rifle
Light Rounds
Hardline
Light Rounds
Repeater
Heavy Rounds
Stryder M1T
Light Rounds
Twin Tap
Heavy Rounds
V66 Lookout
Volt Battery
Machine Guns
High-damage guns with larger magazines that can be rather unwieldy.