When is the Marathon release date?

The Marathon release date has finally been revealed for early March, meaning it's really not that long until you can venture to the perilous surface of Tau Ceti. With the announcement of the release date, pre-orders have also gone live for the sci-fi extraction shooter, and Bungie has even revealed the voice cast, which includes some of your Baldur's Gate 3 and Clair Obscur favorites. Anyway, here's everything you need to know about when Marathon's launch date is and when you'll be able to play it.

When is the Marathon launch date on PC, PS5, and Xbox? The Marathon release date has been officially confirmed as March 5, 2025, in a new pre-order trailer. The release date previously leaked after a the pre-order trailer was spotted on the game's official club page on Xbox.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Everything we know about Marathon (Image credit: Bungie) If you want to know what Marathon is actually all about and what sort of game it is, we've laid out everything we know here.

In terms what time the game will be playable from on March 5, that information hasn't yet been revealed. However, using Destiny 2's reset time as a guide, my guess would be either 5pm or 6pm UTC on March 5 – that's 9am PST/12pm EST/5pm GMT – but I'll update this guide with precise release time information as soon as it's available.



Pre-ordering Marathon is now available as the trailer says, and doing so will get you some in-game cosmetic goodies, including a weapon charm, weapon stick, background, and emblem, and you even get some Destiny 2 goodies sent to your linked Bungie.net account – a UESC Ghost Shell, Ship, and Sparrow. As well as the base game, you can pre-order the deluxe edition or the collector's edition of Marathon. The former provides the above along with one Premium Rewards Pass Voucher, 200 Silk Rewards Pass Tokens, two weapon cosmetic styles, and four Runner Shell styles, and the latter is a physical package that contains a 1/6-scale Thief Runner Shell statue, a collectible WEAVEworm, postcards, digital rewards, and more.



Bungie also revealed Marathon's absolutely stacked voice cast. It includes the likes of Red Dead Redemption 2's Roger Clark, Clair Obscur Expedition 33's Ben Starr and Jennifer English, and Baldur's Gate 3's Neil Newbon and Samantha Béart, to name a few!



