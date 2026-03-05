Marathon is already the top-selling new game on Steam, dethroning Resident Evil Requiem

Mere hours before the Bungie FPS' launch

"It's a marathon, not a race," is the old saying to get across that sometimes success comes slowly. Bungie's Marathon is ignoring its namesake and sprinting across the starting line as Steam's best-selling new game.

The storied studio behind Halo and Destiny is prepping to launch its first-ever extraction shooter in mere hours, and it's already poised quite nicely for success. Marathon's pre-order currently sits at second place on Steam's Top Sellers chart that ranks games based on revenue generated. Entirely fuelled by microtransactions, Counter-Strike 2 is the only game above it, but as far as premium game sales go, Marathon is effectively on top and has dethroned Resident Evil Requiem's week-long reign.

What makes the feat doubly impressive is that Marathon's standard edition retails for $40/£35 (a deluxe edition will set you back $60/£50), so the FPS would need to sell more copies to keep up with its full-priced peers on the list.

