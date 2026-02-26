Marathon server slam hits 143,000 concurrent Steam players on day one, approaching Arc Raiders' peak of 189,000 and suggesting a big launch for Bungie

News
By published

And there's still time for Marathon to catch up this weekend

Marathon Rook scavenger frame cinematic UESC robots
(Image credit: Bungie)

Bungie could have a hit on its hands if numbers emerging from Marathon's server slam are any indication.

Marathon's server slam invites all players to check out Bungie's upcoming PvPvE extraction shooter ahead of launch on March 5. Although it's still day one of the server slam, with the test ending on March 2, players are already turning out in impressive numbers.

TOPICS
Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick
Staff Writer

After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.