How to get Marathon Twitch Drops

Marathon Twitch drops let you get some exclusive in-game items, but only if you're able to watch streamers during the server slam. These rewards are mostly cosmetics, but you can also get a basic loot kit too for a head start in your Marathon journey. Of course, to get any of these Twitch Drops, you'll have to link your Bungie and Twitch accounts together first, so to help you, I've detailed how to link your accounts and get these Marathon Twitch Drops in the full game.

All Marathon Twitch Drops for the server slam

(Image credit: Bungie)

Here are all the Twitch Drops rewards you can get by watching streamers in the Marathon category on Twitch during the Marathon server slam event, which runs from February 26 to March 2:

Watch for 1 hour: SMILEYworm emblem and a Twitch Sponsored Kit containing Standard rarity loot The Twitch Sponsored Kit may take up to 48 hours to show up in your in-game mailbox and must be redeemed by March 31.

SMILEYworm emblem and a Twitch Sponsored Kit containing Standard rarity loot Watch for 2 hours: WEAVEworm profile background

WEAVEworm profile background Watch for 3 hours: GLOWworm weapon sticker

GLOWworm weapon sticker Watch for 4 hours: HMG Twitch Engine weapon skin (style)

Any of the above Twitch Drops that you unlock should be waiting for you in your in-game mailbox when the Marathon release date arrives on March 5, letting you use them straight away.

How to get Twitch Drops in Marathon and link accounts

(Image credit: Bungie)

Unlocking Marathon Twitch Drops is simple but requires you to have a Bungie account and a Twitch account, so before going any further, make sure you've got both of those. Now you need to link your accounts, so here’s what you have to do:

Log into Bungie.net and click on your account icon in the top-right corner, then select 'Settings' from the sidebar menu. In the Settings page, click on 'Account Linking' on the left, then look for Twitch under the Social Platform Accounts header. Click the 'Link account' button for Twitch. You'll be asked to log into your Twitch account if you haven't already done so. Click Authorize when prompted to link your Bungie and Twitch accounts.

If you've ever got Destiny 2 Twitch Drops, you shouldn't have to worry about the above account linking and can skip straight to meeting the watch-time requirements for any Twitch Drops. You need to be watching any streamer in the Marathon category on Twitch for your watch-time to count towards unlocking the drops. Any Twitch Drops you unlock should then be sent to your in-game mailbox in due time.

