How to get Destiny 2 Twitch Drops and link your accounts
Emblems are up for grabs with the latest Destiny 2 Twitch Drops
Unlocking Destiny 2 Twitch Drops emblems requires you to have your Bungie.net and Twitch accounts linked, and then you'll need to watch some Destiny streamers. You won't get any upgrade materials or cool guns for doing this but an emblem is still loot. I've outlined the entire process below, including how to claim rewards once you've unlocked them, so if a Twitch Drop in Destiny 2 takes you fancy, here's what you need to do.
How to link your Twitch and Bungie.net accounts to get Twitch Drops
To get Destiny 2 Twitch Drops, you need to have your Bungie and Twitch accounts linked which you do by following these steps:
- Log into Bungie.net. This obviously needs to be account that you use to play Destiny 2.
- Click on your account icon in the top-right corner to open a sidebar menu, then click on Settings.
- Click on Account Linking in the menu list on the left then find the Twitch section and click on Link Account.
- Log into your Twitch account if you haven't already done so.
- Click Authorize when prompted to link your accounts.
How to unlock Twitch Drops in Destiny 2
Now that your accounts are linked, here are the Twitch Drops you can get in Destiny 2 and how to unlock them:
- Golden Hour emblem: Subscribe to any channel broadcasting Destiny 2. Available from January 20, 2025, to January 31, 2025.
Once you've met the requirements for the above Twitch Drops emblems, you should be notified that the reward is ready to be claimed. Once you've claimed it, the relevant emblem should automatically unlock on your Destiny 2 account, and you'll be able to find it in-game under the Flair menu within your Collections. If a reward doesn't appear, try checking your Partner Rewards under Code Redemption on Bungie.net as you may need to claim it from there instead.
