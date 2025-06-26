Splitgate 2 codes explained – are rewards available?

If you suspect the "redeem reward" option means there'll be some Splitgate 2 codes available, don't worry; you're not the only one. Since the game launched, the option to redeem rewards has been staring players in the face at the main menu, but with no announcement as to what these rewards could be, it's currently going unused. However, there were codes in the first game, so it should only be a matter of time before the become available. To find out more, here's what we know so far about redeeming rewards in Splitgate 2.



Want to know our thoughts on how this sequel compares to the first game, and how it performs as a new multiplayer shooter in 2025? Then check out our full Splitgate 2 review for the lowdown.

How to redeem codes in Splitgate 2

(Image credit: 1047 Games)

To redeem codes and rewards in Splitgate 2, follow these steps:

From the main menu, click on your profile icon in the top-right hand corner of the screen. Navigate to the fourth icon down, which looks like a treasure chest. This will show the "redeem reward" text box, where you can enter any codes you have and claim the rewards.

Claim any codes listed below as soon as possible to ensure they don't expire.

Splitgate 2 codes list

Currently, there are no codes or rewards available for Splitgate 2. We'll update this guide as soon as codes are available.

However, there are Twitch drops available, and all you need to do to obtain those is follow the steps in our Splitgate 2 crossplay guide which details how to link your 1047 Games account to various platforms. Twitch is one of these, so once connected you can watch Twitch streams with drops enabled for Splitgate 2 and earn the rewards. These codes are entered via the same method detailed above, you just need to ensure you watch enough gameplay to hit the milestones, all of which are detailed in the drops section on Twitch.

What can you get from Splitgate 2 rewards?

(Image credit: 1047 Games)

Currently, the only Splitgate 2 rewards available are those aforementioned Twitch drops, which consist of the following:

Watch two hours: Aeros banner

Watch four hours: Basketball charm

Watch six hours: Haunt Tempo weapon skin

These are exclusive to the current Twitch drops window, which closes on July 3, so unless stated otherwise via official channels this is your one chance to get your hands on them.

In the first Splitgate, codes were available for all sorts of cosmetics including both weapon and character skins, sprays, emotes, and more. We expect all rewards in Splitgate 2 to remain purely cosmetic, but they're an excellent way to show off your expertise and dedication in-game, especially on some of the best Splitgate 2 weapons.

Need to know more about Splitgate 2? Then check out our guide to Splitgate 2 ranked mode, which is allegedly coming very soon.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.