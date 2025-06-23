The best Splitgate 2 weapons to use

Working out what the best Splitgate 2 weapons are and rating them all in a tier list is no mean feat because believe it or not, there are 30 weapons in total available in this portal-FPS sequel. These are split into five primary weapons and three secondaries for each of the three factions, plus six power weapons which you can't select in your loadout but you can find respawning around each map on a timer.

For this Splitgate 2 weapon tier list, we're omitting power weapons because as their name suggests, they're far superior to the standard weapons you can spawn with. We're also ignoring the nine secondary weapons as they're just different types of pistol, so this tier list covers all 15 primary weapons, ranging from assault rifles and carbines to shotguns and SMGs. Without further ado, here are our ratings of the best guns in Splitgate 2.

Want to know our thoughts on how this sequel stacks up against the first game, and how it performs as a new multiplayer shooter in 2025? Then check out our full Splitgate 2 review for the details.

Splitgate 2 weapon tier list

Here are all 15 Splitgate 2 primary weapons rated in a tier list:

S-tier Synapse (AR - Meridian) Trailblazer (AR - Sabrask) Sprinter (SMG - Aeros)

A-tier Phasma (SMG - Meridian) Rattler (SMG - Sabrask) Hyperline (Carbine - Meridian) Blitz (Shotgun - Aeros)

B-tier Charger (Shotgun - Meridian) Tempo (AR - Aeros) Jackhammer (BR - Sabrask) Quantum (BR - Meridian)

C-tier Warden (Carbine - Sabrask) Plow (Shotgun - Sabrask) Pulse (BR - Aeros) Cadence (Carbine - Aeros)



S-tier weapons in Splitgate 2

(Image credit: 1047 Studios)

Here's the lowdown on our three S-tier weapon picks in Splitgate 2:

Synapse (Meridian, assault rifle)

FPS games have a tendency to give the most jack-of-all-trades gun to new players right out of the gate, and Splitgate 2 is no different. All three assault rifles are unlocked by default and while all three are decent, the Synapse, exclusive to the Meridian faction, is by far the best. It sports the weakest damage but it has the highest fire rate, and since it has ridiculous accuracy and recoil control, you can shred foes from any range. Combine this with Meridian's Hypersight ability to see enemies through walls and control the battlefield.

Trailblazer (Sabrask, assault rifle)

On the flip side, if you'd rather have an increase in damage but a slightly slower fire rate, opt for the Trailblazer. The Sabrask faction has a focus on higher firepower weaponry across the board, trading fancy gadgets for a simple barrier wall and faster recharging equipment, so they're the most traditional soldier-esque faction of the three. This checks out with the aesthetic design of the Trailblazer too, as it's reminiscent of an AK-47.

Sprinter (Aeros, SMG)

If you want to rock an SMG, your best bet is to pick the Aeros faction. This is because their focus is almost entirely on speed, with their Rush ability enabling them to dash around the map, and the Sprinter has the fastest fire rate of any gun in the game. This means you want to get up close and personal to your foes, taking full advantage of portals. However, the Sprinter's fire rate does decrease the longer you fire it for, so you want to kill enemies as quickly as possible.

A-tier weapons in Splitgate 2

(Image credit: 1047 Studios)

Here's the round up of our four A-tier weapons in Splitgate 2:

Phasma (Meridian, SMG)

Generally, the Meridian faction has the strongest assortment of weapons, which makes the Phasma SMG almost on par with the Sprinter. It has a very similar fire rate, albeit slightly slower, but it's also slightly more accurate. It also doesn't suffer from the slower fire rate over time penalty.

Rattler (Sabrask, SMG)

Finally for the SMG category, we have the Rattler. Remember how Sabrask has the most powerful weapons? That rings true here again with the Rattler, but rather than the fast fire rate winding down over time, this starts off firing slowly before ramping up. This means it's still very strong, but is better suited to fighting against groups of foes when you're likely to be continuously shooting for a longer window of time.

Hyperline (Meridian, Carbine)

The first Carbine in our tier list and by far the best of the three, the Hyperline sports very impressive stats. Ridiculously high accuracy is supported by impressive range, recoil control, and fire rate, and the damage isn't anything to snuff at either. The only reason this isn't higher is because Carbines struggle a tad with how fast-paced Splitgate 2 is, especially in arena matches. If you want to roll with this, you're better off using it on bigger maps and modes such as battle royale.

Blitz (Shotgun, Aeros)

Rounding out the A-tier we have the Blitz, which is the first shotgun featured here. Now, the Charger (Meridian) deals way more damage, and the Plow (Sabrask) is also considerably more powerful, but they're both aiming for those one-shot kills. The Charger is certainly a better gun in the hands of skilled players, but if you're looking for something more accessible, the Blitz is the way forward as it's semi-automatic and much better at clearing groups of foes.

B and C-tier weapons in Splitgate 2

(Image credit: 1047 Studios)

In the B-tier, you'll find two of the three battle rifles, alongside the weakest assault rifle and the aforementioned Charger. Generally, Charger aside if you're incredibly confident in your shotgunning skills, you'll want to stick to the guns in the S and A-tiers if you want to use the best weapons in the game, but we'll dive into the lower tiers for clarity.

The battle rifles generally are a touch underpowered in Splitgate 2 right now and while every gun is capable of shredding in the right hands, they're not the ones to pick if you want to have a stress-free time. The Jackhammer is dual-burst while the Quantum is quad-burst, referring to the number of shots they fire per trigger pull. The Pulse is tri-burst, but is generally even more underpowered, which is why it finds itself in C-tier.

Meanwhile, the Tempo leaves a lot to be desired as the worst assault rifle in the game, and while it's still capable of doing a job, it doesn't fit with the Aeros class playstyle. This can also be applied to the Pulse and the Cadence, the worst carbine in the game. The Warden also finds itself in the C-tier, but it's slightly better than the Cadence thanks to its much higher damage.

That's everything you need to know about the best weapons in Splitgate 2. Wondering if you can play with your pals on different platforms? Our Splitgate 2 crossplay guide has you covered, or you can read about the upcoming Splitgate 2 ranked mode if you want to get competitive.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.