Is there a Splitgate 2 ranked mode or playlist?

Players are clamouring for news about a Splitgate 2 ranked mode or playlist, which isn't a surprise. FPS games are highly competitive and ranked modes allow players to test their mettle against some of the best and prove their worth, but it's often one of those features not considered essential for launch and arrives in a later update instead. Plenty of folks are wondering if ranked mode is in Splitgate 2 yet or not, so we have the details.

Want to know our thoughts on how this sequel compares to the first game, and how it performs as a new multiplayer shooter in 2025? Then check out our full Splitgate 2 review for the lowdown.

Splitgate 2 ranked mode explained

(Image credit: 1047 Games)

Unfortunately, there is no ranked mode in Splitgate 2 at the time of writing. This is disappointing given the first game had an immensely popular ranked playlist, but it isn't all doom and gloom.

During a Q&A stream with the devs, they confirmed ranked mode would be coming within a month of launch. This is also mentioned, albeit with slightly less specificity, in the official Splitgate 2 FAQ, which claims it's "coming in the near future".

On the official Splitgate subreddit, /u/Brodrian, the Splitgate 2 community manager, confirmed we "will not have to wait until October for it" and that "it will be arriving in the next few weeks". Given that comment was made on May 22, it's safe to assume a ranked mode is imminent in Splitgate 2. Finally, the official Splitgate Twitter account revealed there will be an "update on [ranked mode] soon".

As for what the ranked mode will look like, in the aforementioned stream, the devs confirmed it would be the standard 4v4 arena mode. All the other modes, such as 24-player onslaught, gun game, and battle royale will be reserved for casual playlists only. This means you're going to want to get three of your finest sharpshooting friends together to go head-to-head with other teams in ranked to stand the best chance of climbing the ranks.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.