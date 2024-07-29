Marvel Rivals ranks and competitive mode explained

Ascend through the Marvel Rivals ranks in the superhero team shooter's competitive offering to show off and test your skills in battle. Overwatch players will be very familiar with the system, where winning as a team takes priority over individual success to get the most points. Doing so will help you climb the ranks quickly, while losses can even lead to you dropping to a lower rank. Here's everything you need to know about the ranked system in Marvel Rivals, including what all the ranks and special Competitive mode rules are.

All Marvel Rivals competitive ranks

At level 5, you will unlock the Marvel Rivals beta Competitive ranked mode, which features intense, multiple-round matches where victorious players can gain rank points to ascend through the divisions. There are eight different ranks, but all aside from the top two have three sub-divisions, so there are 20 levels to climb if you want to reach the top. Every 100 points you earn bags you a rank promotion, with wins earning you rank points but losses losing you points, which could lead to a rank demotion if you're on a losing streak.

However, dropping down a rank can be prevented by using a Chrono Shield, but you get a limited number of these to protect yourself from demotions. At the higher ranks, there are a few other special rules to be aware of too, including rank decay and hero bans, which I've explained below.

Here are all 20 Marvel Rivals ranks in Competitive mode:

Bronze I, II, III

Silver I, II, III

Gold I, II, III

Platinum I, II, III

Diamond I, II, III: If all players in a match are Diamond III or higher, each team gets to ban one hero from hero selection before the match starts.

Eternity: Not competing for a while at this rank causes you to gradually lose rank points and risk demotion

Not competing for a while at this rank causes you to gradually lose rank points and risk demotion One Above All: Not competing for a while at this rank causes you to gradually lose rank points and risk demotion

If you're teaming up with friends, be aware that players in adjacent ranks can team up and match together. Additionally, Bronze and Silver are considered a single rank. That means Bronze-ranked players can team up and match with other Bronze players, as well as Silver and Gold. However, Platinum players, for example, can only match and team up with Gold, Platinum, and Diamond players, and One Above All players can only match with Eternity and other One Above All-ranked players. If you're already playing, make sure you help a friend out and send them a Marvel Rivals key to access the beta too.

Marvel Rivals competitive rewards

For the current beta test, reaching the Gold Marvel Rivals rank permanently unlocks the Tooth and Hammer spray, featuring Thor and Jeff the Land the Land Shark. Aside from that, your Marvel Rivals rank in Competitive doesn't offer any specific rewards aside from personal glory.

Although, for the game's full release, it sounds like player will get rewards at the end of each season based on the highest rank they achieved during that season. What these rewards are, we don't yet know, but my best guess is that it'll be cosmetics for heroes, such as sprays.



