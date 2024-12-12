Marvel Rivals Assemble code explained and how to use it

Using a Marvel Rivals Assemble code appears as an option when you first set up your account to play the game, though no details are supplied for what it actually means. To explain, Assemble codes are used by players to set up referral links when they get their friends to also join the game, and if someone you refer progresses through to Level 10 on their account then you receive a 300 Units bonus! While that's not enough to unlock any individual items from the Store in Marvel Rivals, it will help you on your way if you're saving up for some new cosmetics. For more information, here's how to use an Assemble code in Marvel Rivals as a new player or find your own code as a referrer.

Note that this process is separate from the Marvel Rivals codes that can be redeemed through the Bundle Code menu option for cosmetic rewards.

How to use a Marvel Rivals Assemble code

(Image credit: NetEase Games)

When you start playing for the first time, you'll be asked to enter a Nickname as part of the account set up process, and in the bottom right corner of the screen there will be a prompt you can follow to enter a Marvel Rivals Assemble code. This is the only time you can assign a Marvel Rivals Assemble code to your account, so make sure you don't skip over this step if a friend is referring you to the game as you won't be able to add it later. Once you've entered your friend's 10-digit code, you'll be registered as a referred player on their account and your progress will go toward unlocking a reward for them.

How to send your Marvel Rivals Assemble code to friends

(Image credit: NetEase Games)

To find your personal Marvel Rivals Assemble code to send to friends, you first need to reach Level 5 with your account as it won't be available until then. After getting to that milestone, press Pause or ESC or select the cog icon to access the main menu, then choose the Community option at the bottom of the list. Move over to the Hero Assembly Event tab, and underneath you'll see a box labelled My Assembly Code with a 10-digit code in it. Share this with as many friends as you like, and from this screen you'll be able to see everyone you've referred to sign up. When one of those friends reaches Level 10 on their account, which will likely take around 4-6 hours of play, you'll be rewarded with 300 Units. The rules state that "This unique reward can be claimed only once", so no matter how many friends you refer you'll only get the 300 Units the first time one of them hits Level 10.

