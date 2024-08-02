All Marvel Rivals Team-Ups and the best ones to try

Marvel Rivals Team-Up powers grant passive benefits or even entirely new abilities to certain heroes if a particular character is also on their team. They're not game-breakingly devastating combos, but can add some really useful benefits, making good characters great, or great characters even better. For example, Thor lends some of his thunderous power to Storm, while Rocket Raccoon can help the Punisher with a deployable weapon-buffing device. Here's what you need to know about how Marvel Rivals Team-Ups work and which ones are best.

Best Marvel Rivals Team-Ups

While you don't have to build your team around these Team-Up powers, having one that benefits a couple of your teammates can be a huge help, especially if they're playing some of the best Marvel Rivals characters. Here are the best Team-Up powers in Marvel Rivals:

Ammo Overload: Punisher and Rocket Raccoon are two of the best characters in the game, and this Team-Up makes Punisher even more brutal.

Punisher and Rocket Raccoon are two of the best characters in the game, and this Team-Up makes Punisher even more brutal. Voltaic Bond: Thor might not be the best Vanguard character out there, but Storm is definitely one of the best Duelists, so the that she gains an entirely new ability from the Thunder God's presence is a huge boon.

Thor might not be the best Vanguard character out there, but Storm is definitely one of the best Duelists, so the that she gains an entirely new ability from the Thunder God's presence is a huge boon. Symbiote Bond: Venom and Spider-Man are both excellent heroes, and with Spider-Man's efficacy relying on the player making good use of his combos, having an extra ability to draw on thanks to the symbiote is a great help. The benefit is also a nice boost for Peni Parker if enemies get a bit too close to her and don't get caught in her traps.

All Marvel Rivals Team-Ups

As mentioned, Team-Up powers let certain characters gain benefits if they're joined by a relevant hero. These Team-Ups typically benefit just one hero, either giving them a passive benefit, such as extra damage with certain abilities, or grant them entirely new abilities. These extra abilities also have quite long cooldowns, so they can't be spammed. Here's how all the Team-Ups in the Marvel Rivals beta work:

Ragnarok Rebirth - Hela + Thor/Loki: When Hela kills an enemy, she can automatically resurrect Thor and Loki if they happen to dead. If they're alive, she'll give them 100 bonus health instead. Hela gains no benefits.

When Hela kills an enemy, she can automatically resurrect Thor and Loki if they happen to dead. If they're alive, she'll give them 100 bonus health instead. Hela gains no benefits. Metallic Chaos – Scarlet Witch + Magneto: Magneto automatically gains an extra ability that temporarily powers up his greatsword with chaos magic, letting him wield it as his normal weapon, slashing enemies. Scarlet Witch receives no benefits from this Team-Up. Magneto isn’t the strongest Vanguard character, but this Team-Up can really help get into the fray more.

Magneto automatically gains an extra ability that temporarily powers up his greatsword with chaos magic, letting him wield it as his normal weapon, slashing enemies. Scarlet Witch receives no benefits from this Team-Up. Magneto isn’t the strongest Vanguard character, but this Team-Up can really help get into the fray more. Planet X Pals – Groot + Rocket Raccoon/Jeff the Land Shark: When Rocket Raccoon or Jeff the Land Shark are near Groot, they will see a button prompt that lets them hop up on Groot's shoulders for extra damage resistance and a slightly elevated position. Only one character can do this at a time.

– Groot + Rocket Raccoon/Jeff the Land Shark: When Rocket Raccoon or Jeff the Land Shark are near Groot, they will see a button prompt that lets them hop up on Groot's shoulders for extra damage resistance and a slightly elevated position. Only one character can do this at a time. Symbiote Bond – Venom + Spider-Man/Peni Parker: Venom lends the spider-pair a bit of symbiote power, giving them expulsion abilities that cause them to turn into a mass of black spikes that damage enemies and push them back. Venom does not receive any extra power from this.

Venom lends the spider-pair a bit of symbiote power, giving them expulsion abilities that cause them to turn into a mass of black spikes that damage enemies and push them back. Venom does not receive any extra power from this. Gamma Charge – Hulk + Doctor Strange/Iron Man: the Hulk passively buffs Strange's Maelstrom of Madness ability and Iron Man's Armor Overdrive ability with extra damage thanks to gamma radiation.

the Hulk passively buffs Strange's Maelstrom of Madness ability and Iron Man's Armor Overdrive ability with extra damage thanks to gamma radiation. Ammo Overload – Rocket Raccoon + Punisher: Rocket Raccoon gains an extra ability called the Ammo Overload Device when he's on a team with the Punisher. When deployed, the device grants only the Punisher bottomless magazines and increased fire rate when he's nearby. No other characters benefit from this device.

Rocket Raccoon gains an extra ability called the Ammo Overload Device when he's on a team with the Punisher. When deployed, the device grants only the Punisher bottomless magazines and increased fire rate when he's nearby. No other characters benefit from this device. Dimensional Shortcut – Magik + Black Panther: When these heroes are on the same team, both gain the ability to cast a Limbo Disc that acts as a teleporter. Only Magik and Black Panther can teleport using their Limbo Discs.

When these heroes are on the same team, both gain the ability to cast a Limbo Disc that acts as a teleporter. Only Magik and Black Panther can teleport using their Limbo Discs. Guardian Revival: Adam Warlock + Star-Lord/Mantis: Adam Warlock grants Mantis and Star-Lord his Regenerative Cocoon ability, letting them freely move as a soul and then regenerate to get back in the fight quickly. As with Adam Warlock, this ability has a long cooldown, so it doesn't activate every time either of these characters die.

Adam Warlock grants Mantis and Star-Lord his Regenerative Cocoon ability, letting them freely move as a soul and then regenerate to get back in the fight quickly. As with Adam Warlock, this ability has a long cooldown, so it doesn't activate every time either of these characters die. Chilling Charisma – Luna Snow + Namor/Jeff the Land Shark: Luna Snow grants Namor and Jeff the Land Shark an extra ability that lets them power up their abilities with ice powers. Namor's Monstro summons fire more powerful projectiles while Jeff spits out chunks of high-damage ice.

Luna Snow grants Namor and Jeff the Land Shark an extra ability that lets them power up their abilities with ice powers. Namor's Monstro summons fire more powerful projectiles while Jeff spits out chunks of high-damage ice. Voltaic Union – Thor + Storm: Storm gains an extra lightning strike ability while Thor is on her side. She can fire out another lightning attack, similar to her regular ability except, this one can chain to nearby enemies too. Thor doesn't get any help from Storm, however.

