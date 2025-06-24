Helldivers 2 patch finally lets you take the fight to the Illuminate Leviathans, but the real MVP is the fabled review bomb cape that's been datamined: "This is the one cape I won't remove"

Helldivers 2 has a new patch out, and it nerfs the Leviathans even more than the last one did. But more importantly, a dataminer may have just revealed the review bomb cape.

The main changes you'll be happy to hear about are: Leviathan blasts will no longer ragdoll you; they'll spawn less often; their shots take an extra second to fire; and you can destroy their cannons entirely, preventing them from shooting at you. Finally, we can take the fight to them rather than simply having to run for cover or hoping they don't hit us. You can read the full patch notes right here.

These changes are all in addition to the spotlights and reduced vision distance that were previously used to try and nerf the devastating warships. That update came alongside the sweet new battle for Super Earth commemorative cape.

Pillars of Freedom Cape 🫡#Helldivers2 pic.twitter.com/Gp2jCSNEgPJune 24, 2025

The most exciting change, however, is a new cape posted by a successful dataminer and spotted by Rock Paper Shotgun. The leaker posts a photo of the Pillars of Freedom cape, which has a blurb that reads: "Woven in honor of our loyal Helldivers, whose heart's blood is the foundation on which Super Earth is built."

The design of the cape has a series of thick red lines flowing down, all different lengths. It looks a lot like the review bomb cape that we've all been wanting since Helldivers 2 was region-locked by Sony. Now that that's been mostly reversed, the devs have been talking about bringing the cape into the game, so hopefully we see it very soon.

People are hyped about it, too. "It's happening, this is the one cape I won't remove," one writes. "Please let this be true," pleads a fan.

Will you be rocking it?

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the meantime, check out the best online games you can play with your friends today.