Helldivers 2 players, rejoice: Super Earth is in ruins and millions of NPCs died, but hey, we just got a sweet cape

For those of us who valiantly fought to save Super Earth from the cowardly Illuminate invasion, Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead released a free commemorative cape. The war isn't over, though – there's also a new Major Order and some patch notes to dig into.

"A cape has been issued commemorating the defense of Super Earth from hostile, evil, and threateningly unknowable alien forces," a tweet from the official Helldivers 2 account reads. "This cape represents the boundless gratitude of all citizens for the Helldivers' selfless and innumerable sacrifices. For those that fought valiantly on Super Earth between May 13th and June 2nd."

The cape is stunning, with the silhouette of Super Earth in white adorned with a golden skull and trim. It's a fitting tribute to mourn our fallen comrades. The patch notes state that this is available for "active players" who fought between May 13 and June 2, so if you didn't log on or do a mission, you might not be able to get it. Hopefully, we get that review bomb cape soon, too.

The new Major Order involves reclaiming planets that have now undergone Illuminateification. "The Illuminate fugitives have not merely occupied our cities; they have twisted them into totalitarian strongholds," a tweet from Arrowhead reads. "Comparative topography confirms preliminary intel: our metropolises appear to have undergone unsanctioned re-engineering."

We have to retake the cities, and it looks like the missions will include rescuing civilians and destroying Illuminate architecture that could be used to turn more citizens into Voteless zombies.

As for the new patch, the biggest change is that Leviathans now can't see as far and also shine a spotlight on wherever they're about to fire. So, you shouldn't get blown to pieces without warning anymore.

Mega Shrieker nests also have more health, so make sure you pack some heavy ordnance when you're on a bug planet. A bug that caused the Laser Guard Dog to return to your backpack to reload has been fixed, so it'll stay out all the time unless it gets damaged. Watch out for friendly fire.

