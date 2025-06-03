Helldivers 2's Illuminate invasion brought players from around the world together, and our defence of Super Earth's Shanghai even made the news in China

Chinese players and their stalwart defence of Equality-On-Sea in Helldivers 2 made the news on our own humble site, and now it's even made local television news in Shanghai, China.

The last two standing Mega Cities on Super Earth are Prosperity and Equality-On-Sea, roughly equivalent to modern-day Sweden and Shanghai. Chinese players refused to let Equality fall, and plenty of international players jumped to its defense, too.

A clip of a Chinese news broadcast was posted to Reddit, and one commenter who claims to be a native Mandarin speaker has translated what was said. Fellow journalist Lu-Hai Liang confirms the translation is "roughly right." Here's a better version of the clip from Kanaka News.

The male host starts: "When various languages said the same words: 'Keep Fighting, China,' when Chinese and American players cooperated, global players assembled at Shanghai, built the cyber-great-wall through day and night shifts, saved the honor of the Earth."

There were memes on the Helldivers subreddit showing American players logging on to defend Equality as Chinese players went to bed. It was a heartwarming sight to behold.

"Shanghai became the key stronghold of this intergalactic war due to its strategic location," explains the female host, although I don't think its in-game location really mattered. It seems to be just the spirit of Helldivers 2's Chinese community that made it so worth defending.

The male host then repeats a popular fan theory: "After all the other six cities fell, players would assemble at Stockholm to fight the final battle, which is the city where the developers are located. But players didn't follow the script, they fought for their own story in an honorable way."

While Helldivers 2 does have a game master, it's nice to see that we can impact the story in our own way if we all fight together. Rather than letting Equality fall and holding Prosperity, we let the Illuminate go too far into the capital, and the President of Super Earth was killed in action.

The news anchors say, "a magical thing happened, a lot of foreign players decided to back up Shanghai," when it became obvious New York's Mega City was going to fall. They praise the teamwork and state, "This great unity of Chinese and American netizens came to a happy ending on the 30th," when Super Earth won the war.

Isn't it great what we can do when we all play together?

