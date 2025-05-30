Helldivers 2 players are in mourning over the death of Super Earth's President, who "died heroically"
Managed democracy has never been more under siege
It's a sad day for managed democracy: the President of Super Earth is dead. The Helldivers 2 community is still coming to terms with this shocking news, some posting jokes, some vowing to defeat the Illuminate invaders, and some doubting the legitimacy of these reports entirely.
An in-game report reads: "The President of Super Earth has been killed in action by the Illuminate during the siege of Prosperity City." An earlier version mistakenly wrote "fall of Prosperity City," causing some to believe game master Joel is already preparing for the city's eventual demise.
Prosperity is the capital of Super Earth, located in Sweden, where developer Arrowhead is based. It seemed like the most obvious location for a final stand, but it seems everyone underestimated everyone's love for Equality-on-Sea.
HE DIED?!?!! from r/Helldivers
Located in China, a concerted effort by Chinese players means Equality is faring far better than Prosperity and will likely be the last bastion of humanity. Although some players have been review-bombing the game due to Equality not being completely saved yet.
Over on the Helldivers 2 subreddit, people are sharing messages of sympathy and grief. "Nooooo I voted for him (well, my bot voted for him but), Mister President whyyyyy?" cries one devastated citizen. The gender of the President is never explicity stated in-game and is deliberatly left ambiguous, so that everyone can see themself represented in and led by our glorious leader.
"Oh no. We weren't rad enough dudes to save the president," writes another, blaming themself. Don't cry though, the President died valiantly. The official report reads: "The President died heroically, defending the Presidential Security bunker with only a pistol against waves of Illuminate foes."
Some are even suggesting this is fake. "I'm not saying false flag but that flag is false," writes one concerned patriot. "The Illuminate have taken over the news system," suggests another, echoing past concerns about Illuminate interference.
And don't worry about the future of Super Earth. "Presidential authority has been placed in the Minister of Defense." Managed democracy will endure, as long as the bugdivers and squiddivers can come together to complete the latest Major Order.
If you need some time off Helldivers to grieve, check out some of the best online games you can play instead.
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
