After a string of losses, Helldivers 2 players tell the Illuminate "Not Today" in 'Super China' Mega City Equality-on-Sea, which is so dang defended our forces have "pushed the Illuminate to the edges"
Hold the line!
The battle for Super Earth rages on, and while it would be pretty cool for the final city standing to be the capital, Prosperity City, located in Sweden where Arrowhead is based, Chinese Helldivers 2 players have rallied around Equality-on-Sea, located in East Asia. It's currently so defended players think the devs are manipulating the game to stop us saving it completely.
At the time of writing, Equality-on-Sea, which is located in what used to be modern China and possibly Mongolia, is at 94.494% held, while Prosperity City is at just 68.653%. It's not looking good for Prosperity.
The highest Equality was at was a whopping 99.9783% controlled, and it had players suspecting foul play from game master Joel. "Am I wrong, or Equality-on-Sea is not going above this threshold? Did the devs prevent us from going back up to 100%," asks one player. Unlike the other Mega Cities, this one isn't falling.
Chinese players have been rallying around Equality-on-Sea, promising to "defend Shanghai" at all costs. Some are even buying the game just for the chance to defend their homeland.
I translated what the Chinese are saying about the EOS situation (stream titles, comments, memes). from r/Helldivers
Chinese players seem to have taken to calling it Shanghai, not Beijing, which could be because of the fact that the Mega City is called Equality-on-Sea, so the coastal city simply makes more sense.
"We, the Chinese divers, left work and began to land. Now we begin a counteroffensive position. Equality-on-Sea will not fall today," reads one patriotic post.
It was just 21% controlled when this was posted yesterday, so we can all see the impact just one night of gaming has achieved. An in-game update reads: "The coordinated defensive efforts at Equality-on-Sea have pushed the Illuminate to the edges of the city limits."
Over on Twitter, one player writes, "It's very clear the Helldivers devs want the final battle to happen at the planet's capital, but Chinese players said no and aren't letting China fall lmao." It will be interesting to see how the war progresses and if Arrowhead embraces the community's defense of China or if it will find a way to beat us all back and force the final fight to be in Sweden instead.
