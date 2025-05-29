Helldivers 2 players no longer think the bugdivers are threatening the chances of saving Super Earth as the latest Major Order is finally brokering peace with the squiddivers

Bugdivers rejoice! The recent Helldivers 2 Major Orders have all been focused on fighting the Illuminate on Super Earth or scrapping the Automatons across the galaxy. The Terminids have been left to the wayside – until now.

The latest Major Order is to hold the planet Fort Union in the wake of a cowardly bug attack. We need to hold it so that it can continue to transmit "malware capable of disabling Illuminate technology" at the invading Illuminate fleet.

As noted by VG247 , this might be the chance for the Helldivers community to heal a wound that threatens to divide us. I recently reported on the ongoing feud between those of us that focus on the Major Orders and those of us that prefer to fight the bugs or farm super credits on low-level Terminid operations.

Now, the people who prefer to fight off the bug menace can do so with a clear conscience, knowing they're also valiantly contributing to the war effort. What would be funny, though, is if they now decide to fight the Automatons instead.

Helldivers 2 players are now celebrating the bugdivers, saying "it's your time" and "well, bugdivers, do what you do best."

The current series of Major Orders have all been focused on staving off the Illuminate invasion of Super Earth for as long as possible. Their fleet strength is drastically lower than when it first attacked, but I'm not convinced this will be the end of it.

It's been a wonderful series of events that has made Helldivers 2 more intense than ever . It would be hard for Arrowhead to keep up the momentum forever, but I reckon we'll see more invasions in the future so that we don't waste all the new maps and missions.

