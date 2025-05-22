The threat of Helldivers 2's Super Earth collapsing still isn't enough to tempt its most reviled groups to join the fight and complete a Major Order: "We need everyone on Super Earth, literally"

Managed democracy is under siege, but some Helldivers 2 players are still fighting the Terminids and Automatons rather than the Illuminate on our super doorstep.

The current Major Order requires us to kill two and a half billion Illuminate troops to stave off their invasion of Super Earth. Just over 90% of players are on Super Earth, but 4.8% are fighting bugs, 2.2% are dismantling bots, and 2.1% are inexplicably fighting the squids elsewhere. I don't know if you're aware, but 2.5 billion is like, a really big number, so it's going to take all of us to kill that many.

The fan who posts the breakdown of where people are playing writes: "It could be Super Earth's darkest hour. We could glass every planet on the bug front. And the bugdivers still persist, man. (Botdivers too wtf. We need everyone on Super Earth, literally)."

One fan posted their annoyance on Reddit, writing, "Why are over four thousand people on the bug sectors when Super Earth is getting invaded?"



Another redditor asks, "Bot and Bug divers, are you all ready for the potential of being forced to fight the squids on Super Earth?"

They assumed Helldivers 2 may be like the previous game, where the only map available when Super Earth was under attack was the home planet itself, but that isn't the case this time around.

Bugdivers is the term for Helldivers 2 players who almost exclusively fight the Terminids. Until now, the bots were horrifyingly difficult and the Illuminate were kind of boring, which left just the bugs if you wanted a bit of a challenge and also a fun time.

Bug planets are also the best for farming super credits , the in-game currency needed to buy new War Bonds and armor. "I wouldn't be surprised if they are just super credits farming," one person writes .

Bugdivers have been around since Helldivers 2 launched, and people didn't like them back then either. They're seen as cowards who would rather play the easier missions or farm super credits instead of getting stuck into the galactic war properly.

Arrowhead has acknowledged that it has a problem with Major Order participation , but also notes it's a tough balance to strike. If everyone does them, we always win, and that's not very interesting narratively. But if they're too hard and we always lose, that can become demoralizing.

At the time of writing, we're currently only 73.3% of the way there and have just 21 hours to kill around 700 million Illuminate, so we need everyone to refocus their attention on Super Earth. We can do it fellow Helldivers, we just have to fight together.

