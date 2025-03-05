Helldivers 2 has a Major Order problem, but the solution isn't simple because "having 100% participation means the MOs will always be won and that introduces other issues"

News
By
published

Too many patriots could tip the balance unfairly

Helldivers 2 Ultimatum
(Image credit: PlayStation)

Helldivers 2 is a fantastic live service game because you can step away for a few weeks and log back in to a pile of Major Order rewards, but some fans don't think that's fair, and the developers are working on ways to better encourage participation.

Currently, Major Orders are the thing that determine the direction of the Galactic War. They require the cooperation of helldivers all over the world to complete. Sometimes we need to kill a specific number of enemies, sometimes we need to use specific stratagems, and sometimes we need to defend or reclaim planets lost to our devious foes.

When everyone works together, they're a cinch, and at the height of the game's popularity, every Major Order was completed pretty quickly. There are fewer people playing now, but it seems like most get finished no problem.

Even if you don't directly participate, if a Major Order is won, all helldivers reap the rewards. One fan wishes in the game's official Discord server that only those who join in get rewarded, but one of the developers says "we want to be generous with players not actively playing the game or choosing to play their own way."

I'm a fan of this approach. I'm a busy man, and there are so many games to play – my backlog is only ever getting bigger. But, the developer also admits "there's a deeper problem where we need better encouragement for players participating with the MOs."

That's also true. Most times I play, I'm either farming for Super Credits or just hanging out with my mates, so we play whatever we feel like, ignoring the Major Order completely. Some sort of tiered reward system would be great, where players who've dedicated a few matches to the MO get a bigger or extra reward would be a good compromise.

The developer adds, though, that "having 100% participation means the MOs will always be won and that introduces other issues!" Also also true. It's no fun if the game always goes our way. We need to lose sometimes to make the stakes higher and the wins feel more deserved.

As well as Major Order thoughts, developers in the Discord server spoke about plans for endgame progression and game master Joel's love for destroying planets.

If you want to skip some Major Orders, here are some of the best online games you can sink your time into.

See more PC Gaming News
Issy van der Velde
Issy van der Velde
Contributor

I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 has an endgame problem, but a developer assures us "things are coming," they just can't say what yet because otherwise our expectations will be too high
Helldivers 2 screenshot of two soldiers clasping hands in victory
Helldivers 2 leads say the game is fun because, yes, "you get to play as the bad guys" and "shout 'freedom!' while killing bugs"
Helldivers 2
After an eventful year, Helldivers 2 devs hope "it will be less of a bumpy road when it comes to release accuracy" - but Arrowhead is still "prepared to take risks"
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 players celebrate victory after scaring new Illuminate invaders out of the galaxy, only for the creepy squid aliens to come running back
Helldivers 2
"I think life should be interesting": Helldivers 2's game director explains why Arrowhead's "rollercoaster" year was a "privilege," not a curse
Helldivers 2 intro cutscene helldiver thumbs up
Helldivers 2's Galactic War resumes as Arrowhead fixes its broken liberation rates, and High Command insists anyone who saw anything weird "may be suffering from Illuminate mind-influence"
Latest in Third Person Shooters
Helldivers 2 Ultimatum
Helldivers 2 has a Major Order problem, but the solution isn't simple because "having 100% participation means the MOs will always be won and that introduces other issues"
Marvel Rivals Clone Rumble
Marvel Rivals' new Clone Rumble mode sounds like the kind of absolute chaos multiplayer games need more of
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 has an endgame problem, but a developer assures us "things are coming," they just can't say what yet because otherwise our expectations will be too high
Jeff the Land Shark as he appears in Marvel Rivals
"Sounds like a skills issue": Jeff the Shark co-creator says Marvel Rivals players "should get better at the game" if "my boy is beating your ass every night"
Helldivers 2 intro cutscene helldiver thumbs up
Helldivers 2's Galactic War resumes as Arrowhead fixes its broken liberation rates, and High Command insists anyone who saw anything weird "may be suffering from Illuminate mind-influence"
Helldivers 2 Ultimatum
Sweet liberty, a Helldivers 2 update "is breaking the Galactic War" so now the whole thing is paused, but good news: "We are not going to revert any of the damage done by this"
Latest in News
Helldivers 2 Ultimatum
Helldivers 2 has a Major Order problem, but the solution isn't simple because "having 100% participation means the MOs will always be won and that introduces other issues"
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Daredevil: Born Again episode 1 references Spider-Man, and Marvel fans are excited about what it might mean for the future
The White Deer Inn in the Suikoden game
Fans are concerned Critical Role's Suikoden one-shot will be ruined by one player's "complete incompetence and blaming the game"
Minecraft key art showing Steve holding a pickaxe.
Minecraft modder uses "3 hours of my life that I'll never get back" to create a new mod that gives Steve Jack Black's voice
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil star Charlie Cox was behind one of the most emotional parts of Daredevil: Born Again's premiere: "That was a brilliant idea"
Hori Wireless Fighting Commander OCTA Pro controller on an orange background
Hori's latest gamepad is up for pre-order, and it's nearly $100 cheaper than other pro controllers for PS5
More about third person shooter
Marvel Rivals Clone Rumble

Marvel Rivals' new Clone Rumble mode sounds like the kind of absolute chaos multiplayer games need more of
Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 has an endgame problem, but a developer assures us "things are coming," they just can't say what yet because otherwise our expectations will be too high
Spider-Man: No Way Home

Daredevil: Born Again episode 1 references Spider-Man, and Marvel fans are excited about what it might mean for the future
See more latest
Most Popular
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Daredevil: Born Again episode 1 references Spider-Man, and Marvel fans are excited about what it might mean for the future
The White Deer Inn in the Suikoden game
Fans are concerned Critical Role's Suikoden one-shot will be ruined by one player's "complete incompetence and blaming the game"
A woman places a brick onto the Lego Beauty and the Beast Castle, which sits on a dark table
Lego just revealed a Beauty and the Beast set and it'll destroy my bank balance
Minecraft key art showing Steve holding a pickaxe.
Minecraft modder uses "3 hours of my life that I'll never get back" to create a new mod that gives Steve Jack Black's voice
Minecraft characters Alex and Steve riding in mine carts in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, being chased by Bowser Jr..
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate villain Minecraft Steve is the star of the "best Smash clip of all time," as genius player makes a literal Trojan Horse to destroy an unsuspecting opponent
Robert Pattinson in Mickey 17
Director Bong Joon Ho says Robert Pattinson was "born" to play one of his Mickey 17 characters, with The Lighthouse convincing him he could take on both parts
Hori Wireless Fighting Commander OCTA Pro controller on an orange background
Hori's latest gamepad is up for pre-order, and it's nearly $100 cheaper than other pro controllers for PS5
Assassin&#039;s Creed Odyssey screenshot of Kassandra admiring a blade
Assassin's Creed's Kassandra stole the show in Odyssey, popped up in Valhalla, and she's still "very much alive" during AC Shadows
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil star Charlie Cox was behind one of the most emotional parts of Daredevil: Born Again's premiere: "That was a brilliant idea"
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again fans are in shock after "sickening" death scene of a fan-favorite character