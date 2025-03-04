Helldivers 2 has an endgame problem, but a developer assures us "things are coming," they just can't say what yet because otherwise our expectations will be too high

Onward toward liberty

Helldivers 2
Helldivers rejoice! A Helldivers 2 developer says "things are coming" when asked about plans for late-game progression in the co-op shooter.

In the game's Discord server, one fan asks if developer Arrowhead is thinking about late-game progression. It's a good question. I've got a buddy who's been level 150 for months and has absolutely everything unlocked. Now he just plays for the pure love of managed democracy.

"Things are coming," replies developer Sephez. They don't go into any detail so as not to "create expectations we don't live up to," but they do add that "we are working towards things!" What those things are, we do not know. I'd like to be able to get more cosmetics for my weapons, Pelican, and spaceship, so maybe we could trade samples and requisition slips for skins once we've unlocked all the ship upgrades and stratagems.

Some other queries have been addressed too. More planets are going to be destroyed, as a quote from game master Joel reads: "I'm as tranquil as the Buddha, now watch me burn some Super Earth worlds."

The devs are also hard at work figuring out how to encourage us to actually participate in the Major Orders more often. Some of you are salty that those on the frontlines get the same reward as those who wait in reserve, but the devs recognize "having 100% participation means the MOs will always be won and that introduces other issues," so a happy middle-ground is needed.

I, for one, am glad the devs have decided to be "generous with players not actively playing the game or choosing to play their own way." I love Helldivers 2, but there are so many games I want to play that I can't dedicate all my time to it. Please don't report me to a democracy supervisor.

If you're also looking for something else to play, check out our list of the best online games you can play right now.

Issy van der Velde
Issy van der Velde
Contributor

I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.

