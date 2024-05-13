What is the best Warbond in Helldivers 2?

The best Warbond in Helldivers 2 has become more of a pressing question now more have come out. With a new battle pass - what Helldivers 2 calls a Premium Warbond - coming every month, players trying to work out the best way to spend their Helldivers 2 Super Credits would do well to keep their ear to the ground based on the current Warbonds, what they offer, and how good the contents of them actually are. Below, we've got all the premium Warbonds in Helldivers 2 ranked, best to worst, as well as what you should be aiming to get in each one.

Best premium Warbond in Helldivers 2

Right now the best premium Warbond in Helldivers 2 is actually the Steeled Veterans Warbond, the first one to ever be added to the game This didn't used to be the case, but numerous patches and buffs have turned its contents from an unremarkable mixed bag into a genuinely potent selection of weaponry and gear - especially considering that at least two of the Warbonds are considered to be pretty unremarkable by many at the moment.

Of course, keep in mind that despite the good fortune for Steeled Veterans, all the Warbonds are subject to further patches, buffs and nerfs that may happen in the future. There's no guarantee either that Steeled Veterans won't get cut down to size by future patches, or that others won't be improved to the point where they end up eclipsing it.

All Helldivers 2 Warbonds ranked

We've got the best premium Warbonds and battle passes in Helldivers ranked below, best to worst, with some details on what you should buy in each one once you purchase them.

Helldivers 2 Steeled Veterans Warbond. As mentioned, patches and buffs have made Steeled Veterans very potent since a disappointing debut. Players who grab this battle pass should aim to get the Senator Revolver Pistol, Incendiary Breaker Shotgun and Dominator Rifle, among others - they're genuinely superb weapons. Helldivers 2 Cutting Edge Warbond. A technologically-themed battle pass with an emphasis on energy weapons and arc damage, what's here is largely average with one significant exception - the Sickle, a page 1 laser that remains one of the best weapons in the game, even after numerous nerfs to try and bring it under control. The Arc-12 Blitzer is OK too, if a bit hard to control. Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots Warbond. This ostensibly icy pass isn't anything to write home about, but those who have it and want to get their money's worth straight away should aim to get the Incendiary Impact Grenade, the Pummeller SMG, and the Verdict pistol. Helldivers 2 Democratic Detonation Warbond. Comfortably the least popular and necessary of the four Warbonds at time of writing, this explosive pass doesn't really have much going for it that we can recommend, as patches have taken the power out of a lot of its already unremarkable arsenal. If you are buying it regardless, aim for the Grenade Pistol on page 3 - it's hard to say what else there can be prioritised.

