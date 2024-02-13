Helldivers 2 Boosters explained - are they one-time use?

Helldivers 2 Boosters are a special piece of equipment that don't get particularly well explained, especially considering the pretty high cost associated with them in the game's two battle passes. In fact, Boosters are an incredibly useful thing to have in Helldivers 2, and can provide a huge advantage in any mission. But how do they work? How do you get them? Which Boosters are best, and are Boosters in Helldivers 2 one-use? We'll explain all you need to know below - even Managed Democracy needs a boost every now and then.

How Boosters in Helldivers 2 work and effect the game

(Image credit: Sony)

Boosters in Helldivers 2 work in the following way:

Boosters are NOT one use - once you have them, you can equip them forever.

- once you have them, you can equip them forever. However, you can only choose one Booster to equip per mission when choosing Stratagems and Equipment…

when choosing Stratagems and Equipment… But the effects are spread across the whole team! So if one player equips a Booster that reduces injury chance, everybody has reduced injury chance.

So if one player equips a Booster that reduces injury chance, everybody has reduced injury chance. Players cannot equip the same Booster in the same team , so effects can't be made to stack. If you can't equip a Booster that you own, it's probably because a player already has it equipped.

, so effects can't be made to stack. If you can't equip a Booster that you own, it's probably because a player already has it equipped. They can be bought with Medals from either Battle Pass.

Consequently, the best way to use Boosters is to make sure that everybody in the team has a different one equipped, sharing the effects among the team. And because Boosters have no drawbacks and can be used infinitely, you should be equipping them in every mission without fail.

All Boosters in Helldivers 2 and how to get them

(Image credit: Sony)

Players can currently obtain the following Boosters in Helldivers 2.

Hellpod Space Optimisation: Helldivers come out of the Hellpod fully stocked on Ammo, Grenades and Stims. (Free Battle Pass / Page 3 / 15 Medals)

Helldivers come out of the Hellpod fully stocked on Ammo, Grenades and Stims. (Free Battle Pass / Page 3 / 15 Medals) Vitality Enhancement: Allows all Helldivers to resist injury. (Free Battle Pass / Page 4 / 20 Medals)

Allows all Helldivers to resist injury. (Free Battle Pass / Page 4 / 20 Medals) UAV Recon Booster: Increases all Helldivers' effective radar range. (Free Battle Pass / Page 6 / 40 Medals)

Increases all Helldivers' effective radar range. (Free Battle Pass / Page 6 / 40 Medals) Stamina Enhancement: Increases all Helldivers' stamina capacity and recovery. (Free Battle Pass / Page 7 / 75 Medals)

Increases all Helldivers' stamina capacity and recovery. (Free Battle Pass / Page 7 / 75 Medals) Muscle Enhancement: Allows Helldivers to traverse difficult terrain with ease. (Free Battle Pass / Page 9 / 70 Medals)

Allows Helldivers to traverse difficult terrain with ease. (Free Battle Pass / Page 9 / 70 Medals) Increased Reinforcement Budget: Increases the number of available Reinforcements. (Free Battle Pass / Page 10 / 150 Medals)

Increases the number of available Reinforcements. (Free Battle Pass / Page 10 / 150 Medals) Flexible Reinforcement Budget: Reduces time until new reinforcements are granted once they've been depleted. (Premium Battle Pass / Page 3 / 75 Medals)

Of all of these, it's hard to say which is best - especially considering that a full team will be able to have more than half of them active every single mission. However, we'd say that the Stamina Enhancement, and both Reinforcement Budgets are probably the best overall, just because of how universal and generally helpful they are for preventing a game over - plus when you're throwing yourself out of the way of Helldivers 2 Chargers, you want to be sure you're as full of energy as possible.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission