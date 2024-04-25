10 Stellar Blade tips and tricks to master the sword

Stellar Blade tips and tricks will make the game far easier to get into, as the combat and exploration alike have nuances and elements that aren't immediately obvious. If you're struggling to cut through Naytiba or just want a greater idea of how you should be playing for the best chance of success, here's our top 10 tips and tricks for Stellar Blade, and what you need to know going through Eidos 7 and beyond.

1. Scan constantly to detect prizes and perils

(Image credit: Sony)

Your drone comes with a scan function, and frankly you can't use it often enough. The scan isn't just a way of making loot chests glow, it also reveals enemies waiting around corners or inside statues, and - perhaps most importantly - will illuminate new paths and ledges that you can grab onto. It's the last of these you want to be most careful about noticing, as even with the scanner, climbable ledges only have a faint yellow radiance that's still easily missed.

2. Fall damage is disproportionately lethal

(Image credit: Sony)

Especially early on, fall damage in Stellar Blade is incredibly damaging, and it can be easy to forget when Eve's regular jump is fairly substantial. However, falling past a certain point means that the damage you take on landing will begin to drastically increase, and suddenly you might discover that a minor drop can shred your health bar - or even kill you altogether. Keep that in mind when descending from areas or navigating high ledges, and make sure you learn the one the best Stellar Blade skills that negates fall damage by pressing X in time with hitting the ground - it's a literal life-saver.

3. Keep note of unobtainable items and unreachable paths for later

(Image credit: Sony)

Despite Stellar Blade seeming linear for a while, it isn't - you'll be able to come back to regions again with new items, tools, abilities and more besides, and you're supposed to. There's a lot of crates you won't be able to open and loot you can't access the first time around, especially in Eidos 7 like the Stellar Blade red code chest, but once you reach an area called Xion, you'll be able to start returning to old locations. Keep note of stuff you missed the first time around, in the hope that you will be able to get back to it later on.

4. Combat is about taking your time to act quickly

(Image credit: Sony)

Stellar Blade's combat is played defensively more than offensively, especially when learning the ropes, or when up against major bosses like Abaddon in Stellar Blade. When in trouble, don't rush in and start striking at everything nearby - you'll suffer for it. The smartest thing you can do is take your time and keep your distance, focusing on blocking and avoiding attacks until you see an opportunity to leap in and do some damage - this is more Dark Souls than Bloodborne. As you learn the enemy's behaviour and your own abilities, you can start playing more aggressively, but that's something to be earned, not the default approach to begin an encounter. And in a similar vein…

5. Block first, parry later

(Image credit: Sony)

The enemy Naytibas are often rather visually busy, not to mention being quick moving and erratic. When coming across an enemy for the first time, don't try to parry - focus on just blocking or backing away, learning their movements. Parrying is certainly helpful, but it's not essential to victory, and if you're taking a beating from mistiming attacks, it's probably because you need a greater understanding of the foes you're up against.

6. Use the training option to judge skills before you buy

(Image credit: Sony)

When buying skills, there's a little tutorial that you can play through for each one - and while it's not a bad idea to train with them after you get them, it's actually smarter to try them before you buy - so you know what you're getting. Some skills are much harder to use or less viable in combat before they sound, and if nothing else you need to ensure that the muscle memory is ingrained so you can incorporate them into fighting later on. If you don't have many skill points and aren't certain about how to spend them, testing them out can be a good way to make the choice.

7. Look ahead in your skill trees and upgrade paths

(Image credit: Sony)

Because Eve's skill trees are so branching and fractal, it's really important to not just buy powerful skills, but find targets and work towards them. Unsurprisingly, a lot of the better powers are on the outer branches, so don't just look at what you can currently afford, check the exteriors and set yourself a goal to work towards, ideally something that will enhance what you're already doing. It shouldn't take long - these trees are wide, but not deep.

8. Beta moves can be used more often than you think

(Image credit: Sony)

Eve's more powerful attacks are called Beta moves, and you'll unlock up to four of them across the early hours of the game (if you invest the skills accordingly). These are tied to a charging special metre, but you should feel free to unleash them pretty liberally. Not only do they charge up through all the basic actions, but there's plenty of skills spread around the various trees that boost Beta charge rates, so that before long you'll be able to use them multiple times in every combat encounter. When that's the case, the last thing you want to do is sit on them and save them up - you'll just end up all the worse off, using those moves once when you could've used them three times.

9. Buy consumables, you can probably afford them!

(Image credit: Sony)

Stellar Blade's various camps all have vending machines in them that you can buy consumables from. Very early on in the game, when you don't have much money, these will seem like massive expenses, but that sets the wrong lesson and it will quickly change to the opposite - you'll have more than enough money, and the far greater disadvantage will come from going into boss fights without a supply of potions and ammo. Obviously don't go crazy overloading on the stuff, there's other expenses at the hubtown of Xion, but don't limit yourself unnecessarily - ultimately these things will help you progress, and what's more important than that?

10. Turn on Auto-Loot for your own sake

(Image credit: Sony)

One of Stellar Blade's game settings is an Auto-Loot option - and while it's not very well highlighted, there is absolutely no reason not to turn it on. It's all too-easy to miss the post-fight sweep for materials and elements afterwards, and having this aspect effectively handled for you not only expedites the least interesting bit of the game, it means you're more likely to have more materials for upgrades when you're back at Camp.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission