How to deactivate the Terminid Control System in Helldivers 2

Players now need to deactivate the Terminid Control System in Helldivers 2 in a new mission as part of the latest Major Order, offering 50 Medals. The Helldivers 2 Terminid Control System was first activated on the four Barrier Planets in the Umlaut Sector several weeks ago, killing the bugs with Termicide. However recent Helldivers 2 developments have revealed the constant exposure to the chemical has allowed the bugs to adapt, developing immunity and accelerated reproduction, hence the sudden outbreak. To stop the bugs, it's imperative that the Terminid Control Systems are deactivated in Helldivers 2, and here's how you can help with that.

How to complete the Helldivers 2 Deactivate Terminid Control System mission

This new mission sees you and your squad diving into a TCS facility that has been completely overrun with reproducing Helldivers 2 Terminids, featuring large, mutated eggs and battery silos that need to be shut down. While the mission isn't especially hard, speed is key due to the 12-minute timer. Here's what you must do to deactivate the TCS in Helldivers 2 and extract safely:

Destroy 17 mutated Terminid eggs. Scattered around the overrun TCS facility, you'll find large, orange, mutated eggs. Shoot them until they explode, just like in the regular Purge Hatcheries mission type. Press the blue buttons to deactivate corrupted battery silos. There are three battery silos (they're marked on the map with a little battery icon) and you'll find a yellow console with a large blue button near each one. Pressing a button deactivates the nearby silo, so do this for all three silos – that's it. Extract! Once both objectives have been completed, the dropship will immediately arrive to pick you up at the extraction point marked on the map – no need to call for extraction and defend the area.

Overall, it's a really simple and actually quite easy mission. I played it both on Hard and Impossible difficulties and didn't find Impossible that much harder.

The important thing to remember is that both objectives can be completed simultaneously so you can destroy eggs and shut down silos in whatever order. With that in mind, the best way to tackle this mission is to split up into pairs or even solos (assuming you're playing in a full team of four). Everyone should head to a different battery silo and destroy as many eggs as they can along the way.

There are actually more than 17 mutated eggs across the whole facility, so destroying enough should be pretty easy. Any weapon will do but the Punisher Plasma can one-shot the eggs, making it a good option. The Flamethrower, Laser Cannon, Railgun, Grenade Pistol, and Eruptor are also solid choices for easily destroying these eggs, though be prepared for them to violently explode so don't stand too close. Also you can get a head start by crashing your Hellpod into an egg at the start of the mission.

How to help with Deactivate Terminid Control System Major Order in Helldivers 2

(Image credit: Sony)

As for how you can contribute to the "deactivate the Terminid Control System" Major Order, simply completing this mission isn’t enough. Just like when liberating planets in Helldivers 2, you need to complete a whole Operation on Erata Prime, Fenrir III, or Turing to contribute to this Helldivers 2 Major Order. At the end of the Operation, you'll see your squad's contributions to the planet's campaign to deactivate the TCS.

If the campaigns on all three planets are completed before the Major Order expires, all Helldivers 2 players will get 50 Medals as a reward. On the topic of rewards, this new mission only features a handful of common samples, regardless of difficulty, so it's not a great option for farming samples in Helldivers 2.



