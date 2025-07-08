Helldivers 2 devs know fans want tougher content, and Arrowhead is "looking for ways to provide more challenge" for Super Earth's finest

Arrowhead is listening as Helldivers 2 players ask for tougher endgame content, teasing that the devs are currently "looking for ways" to ramp up the difficulty for Super Earth's finest soldiers

In a recent exchange on the game's official Discord server , a fan asked directly if new, more complex difficulties or tougher enemy variants might be coming.

"Currently there are a lot of enemies that don't really feel like they're actually heavy enemies," they explain, adding that "all but two enemies get one-tapped by recoilless." They continue: "The majority of the threat of the Leviathan was its ragdoll but after that was removed they don't really have any effect on the player."

They go on to suggest that introducing more resilient enemy types on higher difficulties could give players a reason to rethink their strategies.

Arrowhead community manager Katherine "Baskinator" Baskin is quick to acknowledge the feedback, even if she cannot share details. "I can't really say exact plans (obviously) but we are looking for ways to provide more challenge to players," she replies.

It's not a detailed reveal, but it does confirm that Arrowhead has heard players who want the late game to be more punishing, and that some kind of answer may be on the way. Whether that means entirely new difficulty modes or upgraded enemy behaviour, Arrowhead isn't saying yet, but the message is clear: expect the game's endgame challenge to evolve.

For the time being, Helldivers 2's most skilled squads will have to wait and see what's next. But with Arrowhead's track record of responding to community feedback, there's a good chance the difficulty curve will keep players on their toes.

